21 Fall Cocktails That Will Perfectly Complement Your Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving is mere days away, and the turkey is defrosting, the homemade cranberry sauce is chilling out in the freezer, and the canned pumpkin waits on the counter to be turned into a pie. But have you even thought about your holiday cocktail list yet? If your friends are anything like ours, you’ll need to have more than wine on hand.

Check out our favorite fall cocktail recipes from some of the best bartenders and mixologists from around the country.