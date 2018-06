Red, White, & Oooh! Here's Everything You Need for a Fourth of July Bash

11 of 19 Romulo Yanes

Eenie, Meenie, Blini…

Ingredients:

Makes 30

1 tbsp sugar

u oz. packet rapid-rise yeast

y cup water, at 100°F

2 eggs, separated

¾ cup blue cornmeal

y cup milk at 100°F

2 tbsp butter, melted and cooled

Canola oil, for frying

5 plum tomatoes, diced small

Pepper

6 oz. sour cream or creme fraiche



Instructions:

1. Mix sugar and yeast with warm water. Set aside for 10 minutes, while it becomes foamy.

2. Meanwhile, whip egg whites until foamy; set aside.

3. Add egg yolks, cornmeal, flour y tsp salt, warm milk and butter to the yeast, whisking until combined. Then fold in foamy egg whites.

4. Let batter rise in a warm place for 90 minutes.

5. Using a funnel, fill a squeeze bottle with batter.

6. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat, add 2 tsp canola oil, and squeeze the batter onto the pan in uniform silver dollar-size cakes. Cook 1-2 minutes per side.

7. Season tomatoes lightly with salt and pepper.

8. Top each blini with a dollop of sour cream and diced tomatoes.