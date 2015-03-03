12 Beautiful Dessert Plates to Bring Spring to Your Table

Time Inc Digital Studios
InStyle Staff
Mar 03, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Want an easy way to refresh your dinner table? Think outside the ordinary and shop a spectrum of delicious dessert plates curated by our editors. From bright and graphic to edged in gold, these pretty plates definitely call for a major tea party moment.

1 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Floral 

Stoneware Peony, Oscar de la Renta, $48 (8 ½"); oscardelarenta.com

2 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Gilded

Porcelain and 24kt gold Anna’s Palette, Anna Weatherley, $75 (8¼"); bloomingdales.com

3 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Waved Motif

Porcelain Campbell House, Bunny Williams for Ballard Designs, $49/4 (8"); ballarddesigns.com

4 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Butterfly

Black terra-cotta clay with white glaze Papillon, John Derian for Astier de Villatte, $92 (8" diameter); abchome.com

5 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Ombré

Limoges porcelain and 24kt gold Horizon, Marie Daâge, $140 (8 ½"); tableartonline.com

6 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Striped

Stoneware Côte d’Azur Stripe, Ralph Lauren Home, $22 (8 ½"); macys.com

7 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Malachite

Porcelain and 22kt gold Malachite, Tony Duquette, $80 (8 ¼"); mottahedeh.com

8 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Diamond Pattern

Bone China Birkin, B by Brandie, $32 (7 ¾"); bbybrandie.com

9 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Speckled 

Limoges porcelain and 24kt gold Lapis, L’Objet, $250 (8"); saks.com

10 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Polka Dot

Earthenware Mix Me, Casa Alegre by Vista Alegre, $20 (8 ¼"); gracioushome.com

11 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Optical Pattern

Porcelain Chandigarh, Robert Haviland & C. Parlon, $80 (8 ½"); mottahedeh.com

12 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studios

Indigo Batik

Stoneware with porcelain overlay, Terrafirma, $40 (7 ½"); thepicketfence.com

