12 Beautiful Dessert Plates to Bring Spring to Your Table

Want an easy way to refresh your dinner table? Think outside the ordinary and shop a spectrum of delicious dessert plates curated by our editors. From bright and graphic to edged in gold, these pretty plates definitely call for a major tea party moment.

PHOTOS: See Our Favorite Dessert Plates to Spruce Up Your Table for Spring

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle’s March issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.