Cool New Summer Cocktails

Created by Jim Kearns of The Happiest Hour in New York City

Ingredients:

1½ oz Lime juice

1½ oz Simple syrup

1½ oz Cucumber juice

10 - 11 Mint leaves

Cucumber and mint for garnish



Directions:

Combine all ingredients and shake. Pour into rocks glass. Garnish with cucumber and mint.

Pro Tip: We love this refreshing mocktail for guests and kids to enjoy. To make it adult-friendly, add in a clear spirit of choice like Dorothy Parker gin, Flor de Caña 4 Year Rum, or Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila.