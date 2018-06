1 of 7 Peter Wintersteller

Recipe One:the Perfect Playlist

To Greg Grunberg, the right mix of music is just as important as the food.



"I always go for an eclectic mix of today along with throwing it back a little to keep my guests guessing," the Heroes star said. "By party's end, I'm always asked to make a mix for someone!"



Make your own mix with these songs from Grunberg's iPod:



1. BORN IN THE 50'S by The Police

2. TAKE CALIFORNIA by The Crystal Method

3. LAWYERS, GUNS AND MONEY by Warren Zevon

4. HEFNER AND DISNEY by T-Bone Burnett

5. LITTLE GIRLS by Oingo Boingo

6. GRAVITY by John Mayer

7. WHAT GOES AROUND by Justin Timberlake

8. SEPTEMBER by Earth, Wind, & Fire

9. HIGHER GROUND by Stevie Wonder

10. SHOCKADELICA by Prince

11. SHE CAUGHT THE KATIE by The Blues Brothers