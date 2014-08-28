Try Serving Up Food on a Stick This Labor Day!

Cake pops, corndogs, and popsicles aren’t the only edible treats you’ll find on a stick. As the last days of summer dwindle down, why not herald the start of fall with a bang, celebrating Labor Day with a variation on one of summer’s quintessential recipes—the kebab? Style Me Pretty Living has concocted eight sweet and savory recipes to add to your serving platters (and to delight guests) come Monday.

While no food-on-a-stick roundup would be complete without a hearty meat and vegetable kebab, most of these unconventional recipes don’t even require a grill! Create easy-to-assemble, grab-and-go meals using your favorite summer dishes. From a Cesar salad appetizer to Pinterest-worthy strawberry shortcake desserts, we’ve got it all covered.

Click through to see all of Style Me Pretty's drool-worthy Labor Day recipes!