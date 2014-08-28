Try Serving Up Food on a Stick This Labor Day!

Cake pops, corndogs, and popsicles aren’t the only edible treats you’ll find on a stick. As the last days of summer dwindle down, why not herald the start of fall with a bang, celebrating Labor Day with a variation on one of summer’s quintessential recipes—the kebab? Style Me Pretty Living has concocted eight sweet and savory recipes to add to your serving platters (and to delight guests) come Monday.

While no food-on-a-stick roundup would be complete without a hearty meat and vegetable kebab, most of these unconventional recipes don’t even require a grill! Create easy-to-assemble, grab-and-go meals using your favorite summer dishes. From a Cesar salad appetizer to Pinterest-worthy strawberry shortcake desserts, we’ve got it all covered.

Click through to see all of Style Me Pretty's drool-worthy Labor Day recipes!

Grilled Corn

Whether you grill or broil these, corn on a stick is a universally loved dish. We gussied our buttered cobs up with a sprinkling of sea salt and chili powder, broiled them for about 15 minutes, then topped with crumbled goat cheese and a wedge of lime.
Shrimp Po Boy

Any sandwich can be stick-ified but these shrimp po boys just scream summer. We used an oven-baked fish fry on the shrimp to keep prep simple, then added a thinly sliced plum tomato, a crisp piece of romaine and dressed them with a cajun remoulade.
Caesar Salad on a Stick

One—maybe two—bit sticks of caesar salad goodness with toasted baguettes, lightly dressed romaine and a heavy sprinkling of parmesan cheese, these are the perfect Labor Day menu accoutrement.
Meat & Potatoes

These are for the men in your life or the women who like really good food. These traditional kebabs are all about a beautiful cut of meat paired with a seasoned potato and dressed with a splash of Worcester sauce. It's an entire meal on a stick!
Strawberry Shortcake

The quintessential summer dessert though in easy to devour bites. We stabilized our whipped cream center with a bit of cream cheese and used store bought pound cake to up the easy factor.
Apple Pie

There is no better Labor Day dessert on earth than apple pie. Marking the early dusting of fall while celebrating the richness of summer, our family devoured these little sticks of pie goodness in about two seconds. Make them in minutes using store-bought pie dough and apple pie filling.
Grilled Cheese

Make the littlest guests smile right alongside their grown counterparts with grilled cheese on a stick. Layer your buttered cheese sandwiches on a foiled baking sheet, cut small so that they don't fall off the stick. Bake at 350°F for 5 to 10 minutes, flipping once. Then slide your stick in and serve with shot glasses filled with tomato soup!
Low Country Boil

Just boil your sliced corn and whole red potatoes with a heavy hand of Old Bay seasoning. When those are half done, throw in your sausage. Five minutes before plating, add your shrimp. Make sure you use gloves or a paper towel to thread onto a stick as these babies are hot!

