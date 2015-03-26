Bridal Shower Recipes

1 of 4 Maura McEvoy

Asparagus-Leek Soup and Chicken Wraps

Serves 8



Asparagus-Leek Soup



2 tbsp. unsalted butter

3 medium leeks, cleaned and chopped (white part only)

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cans (14 y oz. each) chicken broth

2 bunches asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1” pieces

y cup heavy cream (can substitute plain low-fat yogurt)

Salt and pepper to taste

Minced chives for garnish



Heat butter in large pot over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; sautae until softened, 5-7 min. Add chicken broth and asparagus and bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 12-15 min. With handheld immersion blender, puraee until smooth. Stir in cream. Season with salt and pepper; garnish with minced chives.





Chicken Wraps with Roasted Tomato and Goat Cheese



Serves 8



3 large plum tomatoes, sliced



2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper

¾ cup (about 5 1/3 oz.) goat cheese, softened 2 tbsp. minced chervil

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about ¾ lb.)

1 y cups shredded romaine lettuce

4 8” flour tortillas



Heat oven to 300° F. Line sheet pan with foil; place tomato slices in single layer. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until slices have shriveled slightly, about 30 min.



In a small bowl combine goat cheese and chervil. Heat remaining 1 tbsp oil in medium nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and sautae 8-10 min., turning once. Place chicken on cutting board and let rest 5 min; cut into very thin slices.



To assemble, heat each tortilla for 10 seconds in microwave to soften, then place in a clean work surface. Spread with cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and chicken. Roll tortillas tightly; wrap in plastic wrap and chill. When ready to serve, remove from plastic; cut diagonally into 1” pieces.