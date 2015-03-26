Bridal Shower Recipes

Mar 26, 2015 @ 10:27 am
Asparagus-Leek Soup and Chicken Wraps
Asparagus-Leek Soup and Chicken Wraps
Serves 8

Asparagus-Leek Soup

2 tbsp. unsalted butter
3 medium leeks, cleaned and chopped (white part only)
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 cans (14 y oz. each) chicken broth
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1” pieces
y cup heavy cream (can substitute plain low-fat yogurt)
Salt and pepper to taste
Minced chives for garnish

Heat butter in large pot over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; sautae until softened, 5-7 min. Add chicken broth and asparagus and bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 12-15 min. With handheld immersion blender, puraee until smooth. Stir in cream. Season with salt and pepper; garnish with minced chives.


Chicken Wraps with Roasted Tomato and Goat Cheese

Serves 8

3 large plum tomatoes, sliced

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
¾ cup (about 5 1/3 oz.) goat cheese, softened 2 tbsp. minced chervil
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about ¾ lb.)
1 y cups shredded romaine lettuce
4 8” flour tortillas

Heat oven to 300° F. Line sheet pan with foil; place tomato slices in single layer. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until slices have shriveled slightly, about 30 min.

In a small bowl combine goat cheese and chervil. Heat remaining 1 tbsp oil in medium nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and sautae 8-10 min., turning once. Place chicken on cutting board and let rest 5 min; cut into very thin slices.

To assemble, heat each tortilla for 10 seconds in microwave to soften, then place in a clean work surface. Spread with cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and chicken. Roll tortillas tightly; wrap in plastic wrap and chill. When ready to serve, remove from plastic; cut diagonally into 1” pieces.
Maura McEvoy
Seared Tuna on Daikon
Seared Tuna on Daikon
Serves 8

2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. sesame oil
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. pepper
½ lb. sushi-quality tuna
½ cup sour cream
2 tsp. wasabi paste
Salt
1 daikon radish (about 6 oz.), peeled and sliced diagonally (can substitute unpeeled cucumber)
Minced cilantro and/or black sesame seeds for garnish

Combine soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, and pepper in resalable plastic bag. Add tuna and refrigerate 1-2 hrs, turning several times. In bowl combine sour cream and wasabi paste; chill. Coat nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Remove tuna from marinade and season with salt. Sear tuna for about 2 min. on each side. Cool. Cut tuna against the grain into thin slices; top each piece of daikon with wasabi cream then tuna and a final dollop of cream. Garnish and serve.
Maura McEvoy
Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Makes 18 regular and 18 mini cupcakes

2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
4 eggs
1 1/3 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
2 cups shredded carrots
1 cup golden raisins
8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
3 tbsp. light corn syrup
2 1/4 cups confectioners' sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Red and blue food coloring

Heat oven to 350ºF. Line a standard 12-cup muffin pan and a mini muffin pan with paper liners. In a large bowl sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg.

In medium bowl with electric mixer beat eggs, sugar and vegetable oil for 2 min. or until well blended. Beat flour mixture into eggs until just blended. Stir in carrots and raisins. Spoon batter into cups, filling each about two-thirds.

Bake standard cupcakes 20-23 min. and minis for 15 min. or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on wire racks for 5 min. Remove from pans; cool completely. Repeat with remaining batter.

In medium bowl with electric mixer beat together cream cheese and corn syrup. Add confectioners' sugar; beat until smooth, adding more confectioners' sugar if needed to thicken. Add vanilla.

Divide frosting into 3 bowls. Leave one bowl white. Tint second bowl of frosting light lavender, using 2 red and 1 blue drops of food coloring. Tint third bowl a darker lavender with 5 red and 2 blue drops. Mix well. Frost cupcakes.
Party In Style
Party In Style
Select your favorite from our exclusive In Style invitations on Evite and make your bridal shower a day to remember!

And don?t forget to share the photos of your revelries on our Your Style pages!
