Bridal Shower Recipes

2 tbsp. unsalted butter 3 medium leeks, cleaned and chopped (white part only) 2 garlic cloves, minced 4 cans (14 y oz. each) chicken broth 2 bunches asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1” pieces y cup heavy cream (can substitute plain low-fat yogurt) Salt and pepper to taste Minced chives for garnish
Heat butter in large pot over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; sautae until softened, 5-7 min. Add chicken broth and asparagus and bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 12-15 min. With handheld immersion blender, puraee until smooth. Stir in cream. Season with salt and pepper; garnish with minced chives.
Chicken Wraps with Roasted Tomato and Goat Cheese
Serves 8
3 large plum tomatoes, sliced
2 tbsp. olive oil, divided Salt and pepper ¾ cup (about 5 1/3 oz.) goat cheese, softened
2 tbsp. minced chervil 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about ¾ lb.) 1 y cups shredded romaine lettuce 4 8” flour tortillas
Heat oven to 300° F. Line sheet pan with foil; place tomato slices in single layer. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until slices have shriveled slightly, about 30 min.
In a small bowl combine goat cheese and chervil. Heat remaining 1 tbsp oil in medium nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and sautae 8-10 min., turning once. Place chicken on cutting board and let rest 5 min; cut into very thin slices.
To assemble, heat each tortilla for 10 seconds in microwave to soften, then place in a clean work surface. Spread with cheese, then top with lettuce, tomato and chicken. Roll tortillas tightly; wrap in plastic wrap and chill. When ready to serve, remove from plastic; cut diagonally into 1” pieces.
Seared Tuna on Daikon
Serves 8
2 tbsp. soy sauce 2 tbsp. sesame oil 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice ½ tsp. pepper ½ lb. sushi-quality tuna ½ cup sour cream 2 tsp. wasabi paste Salt 1 daikon radish (about 6 oz.), peeled and sliced diagonally (can substitute unpeeled cucumber) Minced cilantro and/or black sesame seeds for garnish
Combine soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, and pepper in resalable plastic bag. Add tuna and refrigerate 1-2 hrs, turning several times. In bowl combine sour cream and wasabi paste; chill. Coat nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Remove tuna from marinade and season with salt. Sear tuna for about 2 min. on each side. Cool. Cut tuna against the grain into thin slices; top each piece of daikon with wasabi cream then tuna and a final dollop of cream.
Garnish and serve.
Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Makes 18 regular and 18 mini cupcakes
2 cups all-purpose flour 2 tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. baking soda 1 tsp. ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp. salt 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg 4 eggs 1 1/3 cups sugar 1 cup vegetable oil 2 cups shredded carrots 1 cup golden raisins 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature 3 tbsp. light corn syrup 2 1/4 cups confectioners' sugar 1 tsp. vanilla Red and blue food coloring
Heat oven to 350ºF. Line a standard 12-cup muffin pan
and a mini muffin pan with paper liners. In a large bowl sift
together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and
nutmeg.
In medium bowl with electric mixer beat eggs, sugar and
vegetable oil for 2 min. or until well blended. Beat flour
mixture into eggs until just blended. Stir in carrots and
raisins. Spoon batter into cups, filling each about two-thirds.
Bake standard cupcakes 20-23 min. and minis for 15 min. or until
a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on
wire racks for 5 min. Remove from pans; cool completely. Repeat
with remaining batter.
In medium bowl with electric mixer beat
together cream cheese and corn syrup. Add confectioners' sugar;
beat until smooth, adding more confectioners' sugar if needed to
thicken. Add vanilla.
Divide frosting into 3 bowls. Leave one
bowl white. Tint second bowl of frosting light lavender, using 2
red and 1 blue drops of food coloring. Tint third bowl a darker
lavender with 5 red and 2 blue drops. Mix well. Frost cupcakes.
