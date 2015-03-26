Breast Cancer Awareness Gifts

Mar 26, 2015 @ 10:16 am
Breast Cancer Awareness - Rebecca Taylor Silk Top
Rebecca Taylor Silk Top
The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation gets 100 percent of the sales for this Rebecca Taylor blouse.

$225; at rebeccataylor.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Tory Burch Vest
Tory Burch Vest
Fifteen percent of sales (up to $10,000) of this nylon Colin vest by Tory Burch benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$295; at toryburch.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Saks Fifth Avenue Key to the Cure Tee
Saks Fifth Avenue Key to the Cure T-shirt
Saks Fifth Avenue will donate over $30 from the purchase of this cotton T-shirt, designed by Michael Kors, to local women's cancer charities.

$40; at saks.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Polo
One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the sale of this Ralph Lauren polo (available in five colors) goes to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Worldwide.

$55; exclusively available at net-a-porter.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Ella Moss Breast Cancer Tank
Ella Moss Sleeveless Top
Ella Moss will donate $5 (up to $20,000) of every pink top sold to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$49; at ellamoss.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Needham Lane Pajamas
Needham Lane Pajamas
Needham Lane will donate 10 percent of sales from the following four pink printed pajama sets: Sasha Pink, Isabella, Pink Dot and Pink Oxford to Komen for the Cure.

$58; at needhamlane.com
Lisa for LOFT - Breast cancer awareness gifts
LOFT Bracelet
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will receive $5 from the sale of each limited-edition Lisa for LOFT satin ribbon and chain bracelet.

$24.50; at loftonline.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - White & Warren Scarf
White & Warren Scarf
White & Warren will donate 50 percent of all proceeds of sales to Women at Risk-the breast cancer program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center.

$150; at whiteandwarren.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Tommy Hilfiger Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Watch
Thirty percent of your purchase of this stainless steel and leather Alexandria watch goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$95; to order call 212-223-1824
Breast Cancer Awareness - Swarovski Pendant
Swarovski Pendant
Swarovski will donate 10 percent of the net sales of this adorable bedazzled pendant to The Libby Ross Foundation's Yoga Program For Breast Cancer Survivors during the month of October.

$220; Available on the week of October 5th at swarovski.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - BCBGMAXAZRIA Sunglasses
BCBG Max Azria Believe Sunglasses
BCBG Max Azria will donate 25 percent of retail sales from each pair of Believe sunglasses to Susan G. Komen for the Cure-with a guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000.

$120; at bcbg.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Warrior Tie
Warrior Tie
Ford Motor Company will donate 100 percent of the profits from the sales of the Warrior Tie to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

$29; at shopwarriorsinpink.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Avanessi Love Bracelet & ShopRumor.com
Avanessi Love Bracelet
Shoprumor.com will donate 20 percent of sales of this 14kt-gold and satin cord Love bracelet (available in gold, rose gold and white gold) to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

$225; at shoprumor.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Keds Sneakers
Keds Sneakers
One hundred percent of all proceeds from these pink Keds sneakers supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$40; at keds.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Shopbop - Elizabeth and James Necklace
Elizabeth and James Necklace
Shopbop will donate $15,000 from the sales of their Breast Cancer Awareness items-including this rose gold-plated feather necklace by Robert Lee Morris for Elizabeth and James-to the Breast Cancer Network of Strength.

$58; at shopbop.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Pandora Bracelet
Pandora Bracelet
Pandora pledged $100,000 from the sales of their Breast Cancer Awareness jewelry, including this bracelet (made of sterling silver, 14kt gold, rubies, pink sapphires, pink CZ and pink Murano glass) to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Individual Pink Ribbon sterling silver charms, $40 and gold charms, $235. The bracelet with charms (at left), $2370; at pandora-jewelry.com.
Breast Cancer Awareness - OPI's Pink of Hearts 2009 Lacquer
OPI Pink of Hearts 2009 Lacquer
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, OPI is donating $25,000 to Komen for the Cure in conjunction with the sale of their exclusive Pink of Hearts nail polish.

$9; at amazon.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Prescriptives Pink Ribbon Palette
Prescriptives Pink Ribbon Palette
Prescriptives will donate $20,000 in connection with North American sales of the PX Pink Ribbon Palette for Cheeks and Eyes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$49; at prescriptives.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Bobbi Brown Set
Bobbi Brown Pink Ribbon Makeup
Bobbi Brown pledged $35,000 from the sales of her Pink Ribbon products-which includes this Pink Ribbon Collection Glitter lip balm and Creamy lip color set-for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$40/set; at bobbibrown.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - e.l.f. Nail Polish
Elf Nail Polish
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this Bubble Gum Pink polish supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$1; at eyeslipsface.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Sonia Kashuk Brush up On Pink Purse Brush Set
Sonia Kashuk Makeup Brush Set
Sonia Kashuk will donate 15 percent of the sales of her four-piece travel-size makeup brush set to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$12; at target.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Elizabeth Hurley Lip Set
Elizabeth Hurley Lip Set
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will receive $500,000 of North American sales of this Elizabeth Hurley pink lip set by Estee Lauder.

$22; at esteelauder.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Elariia Snowdrop Set
Elariia Snowdrop Set
HSN's Shop For The Cure participants will offer a selection of exclusive products, including this set of bath and body products by Elariia, and contribute a guaranteed $50,000 to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

$37; Available on October 13th at hsn.com.
Breast Cancer Awareness - M-Edge Kindle Cover
M-Edge Kindle Cover
M-Edge Accessories will donate 10 percent of the sale of this pink leather digital reader cover to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$45; at buymedge.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Lacoste Towel
Lacoste Pink Croc Towel
The Goods: The “Pink Croc” collection includes sunglasses, a watch, a beach towel and a tote bag.
The Give Back: 10% of proceeds go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It Now: Sunglasses, $138; Watch, $95; Towel, $55 at lacoste.com. $55; at lacoste.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Diptyque Pink Roses Candle
Diptyque Pink Roses Candle
For the month of October, Diptyque is donating 20 percent of sales from the Pink Roses candle to The Pink Agenda.

$68; at beautyhabit.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Pink Ribbon Jewelry Box
Red Envelope Pink Ribbon Jewelry Box
The Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization receives 10 percent of the sales of this pink leather jewelry box all year long.

$200; at redenvelope.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Kitchen Aid Knives Set
Kitchen Aid Cook for the Cure Knives Set
Each Kitchen Aid Cook for the Cure product purchased and registered at CookfortheCure.com generates a donation of 10 percent of the retail price to Komen for the Cure.

$50; at shopkitchenaid.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Pro Flowers Orchid
Pink Ribbon Orchid
Susan G. Komen for the Cure will receive 10 percent of the net sales of this Phalaenopsis orchid from proflowers.com.

$50; at proflowers.com.
Breast Cancer Awareness - Erin Condren Stationery
Erin Condren Planner
Erin Condren will donate 50 percent of the sales of her 2010 life planner to benefit a woman's cancer charity of your choice (selection occurs during the online purchasing process).

$48; at erincondren.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - iHome Headset
iHome Headset
LifeWorks Technology Group will donate $1 for every foldable USB headset sold, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000, to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

$37; at amazon.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Melamine Nesting Bowls
Zak Nesting Bowls
Ten percent of sales of these pink melamine floral nesting bowls benefits the Continuum Cancer Centers of New York.

$32/4; at spoonsisters.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Recipe Box
Sugar Paper Recipe Box
Ten percent of the proceeds of this pink and gold label recipe box will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

$96; at sugarpaper.com.
Breast Cancer Awareness - Linnea's Lights Candle
Linnea's Lights Candle
Ten percent of the proceeds of the Linnea's Lights candle in Tuberose goes to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

S28; at shopdreamy.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Suzy Jack Notebook
Susy Jack Notebook
The National Breast Cancer Foundation will receive 50 percent of the sales of the Susy Jack demi notebooks, made of 100 percent PCW Recycled Paper.

$9; at susyjack.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Breast Cancer DVD
Breast Cancer: The Path of Wellness & Healing DVD
In this groundbreaking DVD, notable survivors, renowned physicians, and wellness experts share their wisdom and advice, along with tools and coping strategies for dealing with complex decisions and treatment.

$35; at amazon.com
Breast Cancer Awareness - Lauren Merkin Wallet
Lauren Merkin Wallet
Lauren Merkin will donate 50% of the proceeds to the Young Survival Coalition.

$175; at laurenmerkin.com
Breast Cancer Awareness -
Tumi Pouch, Hobo and Jewelry Roll
Tumi will donate 20 percent of the retail price to Susan G Komen for the Cure.

Villa Cosmetic Pouch, $75; at tumi.com
Villa Bucket Hobo, $365; at tumi.com
Villa Jewelry Roll, $155; at tumi.com
