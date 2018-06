1 of 5 Mark Peterson/Redux

Saffron Rice Cake with Shrimp

Serves 8



6 cups chicken broth

½ tsp. saffron

6 tbs. plus 1 cup olive oil, divided

½ cup finely chopped Spanish onion

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

½ cup white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

4 whole chile de arbol, stemmed and coarsely chopped

¼ cup chopped chives

Oil for deep frying

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

24 medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and butterflied

Chopped chives for garnish



Bring chicken broth and saffron to simmer in saucepan.



Heat 2 tbs. olive oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in rice to coat, about 1 minute. Add white wine and cook until wine has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add 1 cup chicken broth; stir until liquid is absorbed. Continue adding broth, 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each addition is absorbed before adding next cup, until all broth has been used and rice is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour rice into a 13"x9" baking dish. Let cool completely. Refrigerate 2 hours.



Meanwhile, heat 1/2 cup olive oil in small skillet over medium-low heat. Add chile de arbol. Heat gently for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and strain; set aside.



Place 1/2 cup olive oil and chives in blender and blend for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Strain and set aside.



Heat oil in deep saucepan until thermometer reads 360°F. Using a 2" round cookie cutter, cut rice into circles. Dredge in flour, shaking off any excess. Deep fry rice until golden, about 3 minutes. Place on paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain.



Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Working in batches, if necessary heat 2 tbs. olive oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the shrimp and cook 3-4 minutes or until cooked through. Repeat with remaining shrimp.



To assemble, top each rice cake with 1 shrimp. Drizzle with chive and chile oil. Garnish with chopped chives.