5 of 7 Kana Okada

Kyoho Grape Smash

Ingredients:

• 6 large Kyoho grapes (or any purple ones work), plus 3-4 sliced for optional garnish

• 3 mint sprigs, plus one sprig for garnish

• 1 oz. simple syrup (heat equal parts water and sugar until sugar dissolves; cool)

• 1 oz. fresh lime juice

• 2 oz. rum

• 2 oz. club soda, optional



Directions:

Place grapes, mint, simple syrup, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker and muddle or smash using a wooden spoon. Add rum and shake with ½ cup cracked ice. Strain into a glass, then top with fresh crushed ice and garnish with mint. Optional: Add a few splashes of club soda for a taller drink! Top glass with grape slices.



Serves one.