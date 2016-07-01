Mix Up These Show-Stopping Red, White, and Blue Cocktails for Your Fourth of July Party

Katie Donbavand
What's better than a sparkling fireworks show? A sparkling cocktail, of course.

This holiday weekend, we're vowing to take it easy: We're slipping on our cutest sunnies, grabbing a can't-put-it-down book, and plopping down in a patch of shade with a pretty drink in our hand. Of course, that cocktail better be Instagram-worthy!

We found 25 red, white, and blue sips that will let you celebrate Independence Day in style. From yummy sangria brimming with luscious summer fruits, to party-sized punch for your squad, to a watermelon margarita that just may be our new signature drink, we're toasting these patriotic summer cocktails, #nofilter needed.

Blackberry Basil Whiskey Smash

Created by Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen

Ingredients:

  • 7 fresh basil leaves 
  • 1 lemon half, quartered lengthwise 
  • 3 blackberries 
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup 
  • 2 oz bourbon  
  • Crushed ice 

Directions:
 
1. Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash 7 fresh basil leaves, 1 lemon half,  quartered lengthwise, blackberries and 1 tablespoon simple syrup in a mixing glass or a cocktail shaker 4–5 times just to release juices and oils. 
2. Add bourbon. Transfer to an Old Fashioned glass. Fill halfway with crushed ice, stir, then mound more crushed ice on top. 
3. Garnish with basil sprigs.

Strawberry Sangria 

Created by Todd Ziemann, Director of Winemaking for Woodbridge

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
  • 1 Fuji apple, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup whole fresh basil, stems attached
  • 1 to 2 Tbsp elderflower cordial, to taste
  • 3 cups Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi White Zinfandel, chilled
  • Raspberry seltzer water, to finish and to taste
  • Lemon sugar, for rimming glasses

Directions:

1. In a large pitcher, combine the fresh sliced strawberries, sliced Fuji apple, basil, elderflower cordial, and White Zinfandel wine. Refrigerate the mixture for 10-15 minutes.
2. Add in the seltzer water; give it a gentle mix with wooden spoon just before serving.
3. Top with fresh basil to garnish and some lemon sugar to rim the glass. Serve in Mason jars or wine glasses. For a fun touch, use short and stemless wine glasses with paper straws. Add an ice cube or two if desired.

Cold in the Shadows

Created by mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer for Seamstress in New York City

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Campari 
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice 
  • ½ oz. Honey Syrup (1:1 ratio of honey to water)
  • ½ oz. St. George Raspberry Liqueur 
  • Anderson Valley IPA
  • Orange and lime slices for garnish

Directions: 

1. Combine all ingredients except for the IPA in a shaker. Whip shake (shake just a few times) and add in about 1½ oz. of IPA to the tin. 
2. Fill a high ball glass with crushed ice, strain the drink into the glass and garnish with slices of orange and lime and a straw.

Apple Mint Sangria

Created by Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen

Makes: 2 large pitchers

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 pink lady apples, cored and sliced thinly
  • 1 large Asian pear, cored and sliced thinly
  • 1 bunch fresh mint, leaves removed and roughly torn
  • 3 bottles of light fruity red wine (such as a gamay, beaujolais, or pinot noir)


Directions:
 
1. Make the brown sugar syrup by combining a ½ cup of dark brown sugar with ½ a cup of water in a small pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, cook until the sugar has melted (about 5 minutes), and remove the pot from the heat. Let it cool to room temperature.
2. Combine the apples, Asian pear, mint, and wine in two pitchers. 
3. Add the sugar syrup a little at a time until it's at the desired sweetness. 
4. Pop the pitchers in the fridge for 2 hours (up to 2 days) to let the flavors mingle. Fill the pitchers with ice and serve.

Dry President 

Courtesy Extra Fancy in Brooklyn New York

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Brugal Extra Dry
  • ¾ oz Cointreau
  • ¾ oz Dry Vermouth
  • 1 dash orange bitters
  • Lemon twist, for garnish

Directions: 

1. Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.  
2. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Calamansi Cocktail 

Courtesy Butter in New York City

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz vodka
  • ¾ oz of lime juice 
  • 1 oz of simple syrup
  • Watermelon
  • 1 cup of hibiscus tea
  • Soda water
  • Bundle of mint

Directions: 

To make ice cubes: Purée a seedless watermelon, add a cup of pre-brewed hibiscus tea. Combine and freeze over night.
To make cocktail: In a highball glass place four ice cubes in glass. In the shaker add vodka, simple syrup, torn mint leaves, lime juice. Shake, strain into prepared glass and top with soda water.

Watermelon Sparkler Punch

Created by mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer for Seamstress in New York City
Recipe is intended for multiple servings.

Ingredients:

  • 750 ml Nolet's Silver Dry Gin
  • 750 ml bottles sparkling Sake (about 2½)
  • 24 oz. Watermelon juice
  • 375 ml Lemon juice
  • 375 ml Agave nectar
  • Watermelon chunks

Directions: 

1. Add all ingredients, except Sake, to a punch bowl. Stir well to ensure agave liquefies with other contents (shake or blend agave and lemon juice together with ice if necessary).
2. Refrigerate to chill and top with sparkling sake prior to serving.

White Lady Grey 

Courtesy of the Cameo Bar at Viceroy Santa Monica

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2   oz London Dry Gin
  • ½ oz. Cointreau
  • ½ oz  lemon juice
  • Star anise & Earl Grey infused syrup (see below for syrup directions)
  • 1 egg white

Directions:

1. Pour gin, Cointreau, lemon juice, star anise & Earl Grey infused syrup and egg white into mixing glass. 
2. Vigorously shake over ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. 
3. Garnish with a star anise.

Star Anise & Earl Grey Infused Syrup Ingredients: 

  • 6 oz. Simple Syrup
  • 3 Earl Grey teabags
  • 3 Star anise pods

Star Anise & Earl Grey Infused Syrup Directions: 

1. In a small saucepan, bring the Simple Syrup and Earl Grey to a boil. 
2. Remove from the heat and add the star anise. Let cool, then refrigerate overnight.
3. Strain the syrup into an airtight container and refrigerate.

Blackberry Tom Collins

Created by mixologist Esteban Ordonez

Ingredients:

  • 1¼ oz Nolet's Silver Dry Gin
  • ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ oz simple syrup
  • 5 blackberries
  • Club soda to top

Directions: 

1. Muddle 3 blackberries with a simple syrup in a mixing glass. Add Nolet's Silver, lemon juice and ice. 
2. Shake and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda. 
3. Garnish with two fresh blackberries.

Watermelon Margarita 

Created by Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz jalapeño infused tequila (or regular repesado tequila)
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar
  • ½ cup chopped watermelon
  • 1 handful ice

Directions: 

To infuse your own tequila, simply combine 1 sliced jalapeno, seeds and all, with 3 cups repesado tequila. The longer it sits, the spicier it will get, so always have extra plain tequila on hand in case you need to knock back the heat a little bit when mixing. Let it infuse for at least 24 hours.

To make the margarita, combine all of the ingredients in a blender, and puree until smooth. If you prefer it over the rocks, blend together all of the ingredients other than the ice, strain, and pour over ice. Enjoy!

Lush Life

Created by mixologist Gates Otsuji from The Standard Plaza in New York City

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz lime cordial
  • ¼ oz fresh lime juice
  • ¾ oz fresh grapefruit juice
  • ¾ oz Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach
  • 2 oz Smirnoff Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients. 
2. Shake over ice. 
3. Strain into a rocks glass. 
4. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Baoli Grand Fizz

Ingredients:

  • 2 whole strawberries
  • ½ oz. of fresh lemon juice
  • ½ organic simple syrup
  • 1½ oz. of Absolut Elyx
  • Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
  • Fresh mint, for garnish

Directions:

1. In a mixing glass or shaker, muddle two whole strawberries.
2. Add ½ oz of fresh lemon juice. 
3. Add ½ organic simple syrup.
4. Add 1½ oz of Abslout Elyx.
5. Fill shaker with ice and shake well.
6. Strain contents into tumbler filled with crushed ice.
7. Top with Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
8. Garnish with fresh mint and strawberries

Silver Vesper

Courtesy Extra Fancy in Brooklyn New York

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz Nolet's Silver Dry Gin
  • ¾ Ketel One Vodka
  • Barspoon Lillet Blanc

Directions: 

1. Stir Nolet's Silver with ice in a mixing glass. 
2. Strain into a coupe or martini glass. 
3. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Watermelon Wine Spritz

Created by entertaining expert Jung Lee

Ingredients:

  • Clos du Bois Chardonnay, chilled
  • 2 cups sweet and seedless watermelon, chilled
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup
  • Club soda 
  • Mint

Directions:

1. Combine watermelon chunks and simple syrup in a blender. Lee prefers to use her hands and mash that way because she like the chunks. 
2. Pour the watermelon juice in a double rocks tumbler or wine glass, filled a quarter way. 
3. Add ice cubes. Fill the rest of the glass with Clos du Bois Chardonnay. 
4. Top off with a splash of club soda and garnish with mint.

Blueberry Lemon Collins

Ingredients:

  • 1¼ oz Nolet's Silver Dry Gin
  • ½ oz Simple syrup
  • 4 oz Lemonade
  • 3 Blueberries
  • Extra blueberries and lemon wedge for garnish

Directions: 

1. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Gently shake, pour directly into a Collins glass. 
2. Top with extra blueberries and a lemon wedge.

Caramel Berry Sparkler

Created by mixologist and How-to Hostess Brittany Gilbert

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz Southern Comfort's Caramel Comfort
  • 2 oz Sprite
  • ½ oz pomegranate juice
  • Lemon slice for garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients over ice in a mason jar or short glass, stir and garnish with a lemon slice. 

Patriotic Punch

Created by mixologist and How-to Hostess Brittany Gilbert

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup Southern Comfort
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • ½ cup pomegranate juice
  • ½ cup cider
  • Slices of fresh fruit (Blackberries and Pineapple recommended for a festive look!)

Directions:

Add ingredients to a pitcher and stir to mix. Pour and serve.

Zarza

Created by mixologist Eddy Buckingham

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts tequila (Eddy prefers Sauza 901 Tequila)
  • 1 part simple syrup
  • 1 part fresh lemon juice
  • Blackberries 
  • Blackberry liqueur to float

Directions: 

1. Combine all ingredients, excluding blackberry liqueur. Shake well. Strain and serve over crushed ice in a rocks glass.  
2. Float blackberry liqueur on top. 
3. Garnish with fresh blackberries.

Seeing Red

Recipe from the mixologists at The LCL: Bar & Kitchen in New York City.

Ingredients:
• 1 ½ oz. High West Double Rye
• 1 ½ oz. Organic Avenue Royal Red Juice
• ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
• ½ oz. simple syrup

Directions:
Combine rye, juice, and simple syrup. Shake. Pour in a Collins glass and garnish with ginger candy.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria

We borrowed this recipe from celebrity caterer and founder of Elegant Affairs, Andrea Correale. One batch will make one large pitcher of yummy sangria.
Ingredients:
• 2 bottles dry white wine (we like Sauvignon Blanc)
• 1 cup triple sec
• ½ cup berry-flavored vodka
• ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
• ½ cup simple syrup (see recipe below)
• 1 cup blueberries
• 1 ½ cups hulled and sliced strawberries
• 1 cup raspberries
• 1 ½ cups pineapple chunks (use star shaped cookie cutter to cut out patriotic star shapes)

Directions:
To Make the Simple Syrup:
To make ½ cup simple syrup, boil ½ cup water and add ½ cup granulated white sugar. Turn heat to simmer and stir until dissolved. Turn off the heat and let cool.
To Mix Drink:
Combine all ingredients in a large punch bowl or pitcher and stir well. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Serve well-chilled with a good scoop of fruit floating in each drink, or serve over ice.
Sangria Spritzer

Ingredients:
• 4 Perfect Spoonfuls Sangria Fruit Infusion
• 4 cups hot water
• 1 cup white grape juice
• ¼ cup orange juice
• 1 orange, sliced
• 1 lemon, sliced
• 1 lime, sliced
• 1 cup club soda
• Ice

Directions:
Infuse the hot water with the tea for 4 to 7 minutes. Strain and cool to room temperature. Pour tea, white grape juice, and orange juice into a large pitcher. Stir in the orange, lemon and lime slices. Serves 6.
Watermelon Sangria

Batch serve; served in watermelon

Ingredients:
• 1 part Pavan Liqueur de France
• 1 part reposado tequila
• 1 part sauvignon blanc
• 1 part watermelon juice (3-4 big chunks)
• 1 part sparkling water
• ½ part honey syrup
• ¾ part lemon
• 6-8 mint leaves
• 2 nickel size pieces ginger

Directions:
Muddle ginger in a mixing glass and then tear the mint and add. Add watermelon chunks on top and gently muddle. Add remaining ingredients excluding the sparkling water. Shake well and strain into a glass, filled with ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with mint.
Punch recipe: Add all ingredients (excluding the ginger) into a pitcher, punch bowl, or watermelon. Make sure you use watermelon juice (blend in blender) and not the chunks. Mix together and serve over ice.
S'mores Shooters

Ingredients:
• Marshmallow
• Graham crackers
• Milk chocolate bars
• Kahlúa

Directions:
Toast a marshmallow and allow it to cool. Scoop out the center of the marshmallow, pour in your favorite Kahlúa flavor, and add a mini chocolate bar garnish.
Cranberry Cooler

Created by mixologist Esteban Ordonez

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Patrón Citrónge Lime 
  • 3 oz cranberry juice
  • 2 oz club soda 
  • Lemon wedge

Directions: 

1. Build ingredients in a rocks glass. 
2. Squeeze the lemon wedge into the cocktail and then drop in.

Strawberry Bliss

Created by mixologist Esteban Ordonez

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Patrón Silver 
  • 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Lime
  • 2 oz fresh lemon sour
  • 3 Chopped strawberries
  • 2 Basil leaves 

Directions: 

1. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with ice. 
2. Garnish with a strawberry.

Firecracker

Ingredients:
• 1 ½ parts vodka (we like Svedka)
• 1 part watermelon schnapps
• ½ part cranberry juice
• ½ part lemon juice
• ½ part simple syrup
• ¼ part blue curaçao
• Soda water

Directions:
Build in the glass. Add watermelon schnapps and cranberry juice over ice, then carefully add lemon, simple syrup, and Svedka as to layer the white layer, then very carefully layer the blue curaçao to create the color separation, and gently top with soda. Garnish with fresh watermelon pieces.

