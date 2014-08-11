The 25 Most Mouthwatering Instagram Accounts to Follow Now

Food-related photos are among the most commonly snapped and shared on Instagram. Just think of all the mouthwatering brunch pics you might see on any given Sunday. And while we're all for a foodie post or two, there’s clearly an art to it—and it’s not just in the lighting.

We've gathered 25 Instagrammers who have dedicated their lives to food in some way, whether it's the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group or a blogger whose food collages are sold as art prints. These profiles give a glimpse into their lives beyond the restaurants and Food Network shows, such as a snap from a recipe testing, while cookbook promoting, out ingredient scouring or even hanging out with the family. Just click follow and allow them to act as inspiration for your next meal.

Discover the 25 most drool-worthy Instagram accounts now!