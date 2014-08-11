The 25 Most Mouthwatering Instagram Accounts to Follow Now

Sarah Walter
Aug 11, 2014 @ 8:15 am

Food-related photos are among the most commonly snapped and shared on Instagram. Just think of all the mouthwatering brunch pics you might see on any given Sunday. And while we're all for a foodie post or two, there’s clearly an art to it—and it’s not just in the lighting.

We've gathered 25 Instagrammers who have dedicated their lives to food in some way, whether it's the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group or a blogger whose food collages are sold as art prints. These profiles give a glimpse into their lives beyond the restaurants and Food Network shows, such as a snap from a recipe testing, while cookbook promoting, out ingredient scouring or even hanging out with the family. Just click follow and allow them to act as inspiration for your next meal.

Discover the 25 most drool-worthy Instagram accounts now!

1 of 25 Instagram/linda_lomelino

Linda Lomelino

@linda_lomelino
The self-taught baker behind the popular desserts-only blog, Call Me Cupcake, transitions from her Canon EOS 5D Mark II to an iPhone 5 for her characteristically moody shots.
2 of 25 Instagram/rachelkhooks

Rachel Khoo

@rachelkhooks
Khoo grew up in South London, yet set about cooking Pairisian fare when she moved to the city after college, later earning a pastry degree from the famed Le Cordon Bleu. The chef's on-the-move lifestyle is on full display, from scavenging for treats while filming her newest BBC-produced show, to making the press rounds for her upcoming (fifth!) cookbook.
3 of 25 Instagram/evakosmasflores

Eva Kosmas Flores

@evakosmasflores
A degree in film production gave this blogger a cinematic-like quality to her work. Kosmas Flores, who recently fulfilled her dream in swapping L.A. for Oregon’s countryside, infuses her feed with dark, natural lighting, and a good supply of photos of pets Gabel and Sequoia.
4 of 25 Instagram/andrewcarmellini

Andrew Carmellini

@andrewcarmellini
This chef and restaurateur is the recipient of two James Beard Foundation Awards and counts famed Bar Primi, Lafayette, Locanda Verde, and The Dutch among his projects.
5 of 25 Instagram/inagarten

Ina Garten

@inagarten
A recent addition to the social networking site, Garten has made up for lost time by snapping selfies with the likes of Taylor Swift. The chef also takes time to connect with followers and recently held a contest for the best American flag cake—and Swift, who owns all the chef’s cookbooks, submitted her own creation.
6 of 25 Instagram/debperelman

Smitten Kitchen

@debperelman
Perelman worked for years out of her 42-square-foot kitchen on the uber-successful blog Smitten Kitchen which features her candid commentary on life, from parenthood to handling the realities of N.Y.C.’s real estate market. The blogger/cookbook author is now documenting the trials of her kitchen renovation on Instagram.
7 of 25 Instagram/cannellevanille

Aran Goyoaga

@cannellevanille
The force behind Cannelle et Vanille is woman of all trades, combining her talents as a baker, food writer, stylist and photographer. Goyoaga’s blog and cookbook, Small Plates and Sweet Treats, includes extensive gluten-free offerings, an arena she delved into once her children were diagnosed with gluten intolerance.
8 of 25 Instagram/curtisstone

Curtis Stone

@curtisstone
The Australian came onto our radar here in the U.S. on TLC's Take Home Chef and has since taken over as host of Food Network’s Top Chef Masters.
9 of 25 Instagram/davidchang

David Chang

@davidchang
Momofuku and its extensive restaurant group that includes Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Ma Peche, Milk Bar, and Momofuku Ko, has become well known on the food scene for its unconventional take on the classics-whether it’s cereal milk–flavored ice cream (topped off with corn flakes) or pork buns.
10 of 25 Instagram/theforestfeast

The Forest Feast

@theforestfeast
After moving from N.Y.C. to the woods of Northern California, former food photographer Erin Gleeson was inspired to take on a primarily vegetarian menu. Gleeson’s first book, The Forest Feast, adds her signature touch, featuring recipes alongside her original watercolor illustrations and handwritten recipes.
11 of 25 Instagram/jamieoliver

Jamie Oliver

@jamieoliver
Since launching his “Feed Me Better” campaign aimed at British schoolchildren in 2005, Oliver’s now-global campaign has provided proper access and education to nutrition. Oliver’s feed also shares sweet peek into home life with his brood-kids Petal, Buddy, Poppy, Daisy, and wife Jools.
12 of 25 Instagram/jenibrittonbauer

Jeni Britton Bauer

@jenibrittonbauer
Columbus-based ice creamery, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, boasts locally produced ingredients in flavors from the classic Salty Caramel to Sweet Cream Biscuits amp Peach Jam. Britton Bauer’s newly released cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Desserts, offers a new take on ice cream, with unconventional recipes including those for everything from frozen custard to Everything Bagel sundae toppings.
13 of 25 Instagram/kimberleyhasselbrink

Kimberley Hasselbrink

@kimberleyhasselbrink
In Vibrant Food, Hasselbrink’s just-released cookbook, the cook utilizes seasonal colors as inspirations and only formulates a recipe once she finalizes the color combinations of the ingredients.
14 of 25 Instagram/julieskitchen

Julie's Kitchen

@juliekitchen
Julie Lee has made food an art form with her feed featuring local produce transformed into kaleidoscope patterns she deems “food collages.”
15 of 25 Instagram/pissinginthepunchbowl

Marcus Nilsson

@pissinginthepunchbowl
Years as a former chef gave this Brooklyn-based photographer a clear knowledge of his subject matter. Nilsson’s feed is full of behind-the-scenes photos of his editorial clients (including InStyle!), trips to exotic work locations, and a glimpse into his motorcycle obsession.
16 of 25 Instagram/farmert

Tucker Taylor

@farmert
Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry, located in the Napa Valley, has received numerous accolades following its 1994 inception. As head culinary gardener of the restaurant, Tucker Taylor oversees its expansive three-acre garden.
17 of 25 Instagram/marte_marie_forsberg

Marte Marie Forsberg

@marte_marie_forsberg
Having spent much of her childhood cooking alongside her mother, Forsberg combined her early interests in food and photography for her current role as a homecook and food and lifestyle photographer. Forsberg's life in a thatched cabin in Dorset (alongside her constant companion, dog Whiskey) is sure to give you FOMO.
18 of 25 Instagram/sproutedkitchen

The Sprouted Kitchen

@sproutedkitchen
This husband and wife team (she cooks, he acts as photographer), place a focus on natural and seasonal ingredients on their blog and cookbook of the same name. The two recently welcomed their first child and are set to release their second cookbook next spring.
19 of 25 Instagram/yossyarefi

Yossy Arefi

@yossyarefi
Seattle-bred Yossy Arefi once worked as a baker in New York City, transitioning her hobby into a full-time gig—as a photographer, food stylist, and writer of the award-winning blog, Apt. 2B Baking Co. in 2012.
20 of 25 Instagram/acozykitchen

A Cozy Kitchen

@acozykitchen
Adrianna Adarme specializes in comfort food, from pancakes (check out her book, Pancakes: 72 Tasty Recipes for the Perfect Stack,), to childhood favorites that honor her Peruvian heritage.
21 of 25 Instagram/katieqdwhatkatieate

What Katie Ate

@katieqdwhatkatieate
In addition to her work for various editorial and advertising clients, Katie Quinn Davies produces content for her blog and two cookbooks, one of which was recognized with a James Beard Award for Photography in 2013.
22 of 25 Instagram/danielkrieger

Daniel Krieger

@danielkrieger
As the head photographer of eater.com, Krieger provides our first glimpse into newsworthy tidbits of the city’s restaurant scene. His #LunchWithAPhotographer Instagram series features photographers he lunches with, dishing the details on what and where they ate.
23 of 25 Instagram/davidlebovitz

David Lebovitz

@davidlebovitz
Lebovitz spent 13 years in the kitchens of Chez Panisse, the Alice Waters-owned restaurant notable as a pioneer in the organic food movement. The former chef currently lives in Paris, where he’s dedicated his time to writing cookbooks, the seventh of which, My Paris Kitchen, was released this past spring.
24 of 25 Instagram/kitchykitchen

Kitchy Kitchen

@kitchykitchen
This self proclaimed “food enthusiast” is 28 years old, yet has already acted as a commercial director for big brand campaigns, from Pepperidge Farm to General Mills, in addition to her hosting duties for ABC’s Food for Thought with Claire Thomas.
25 of 25 Instagram/giadadelaurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis

@giadadelaurentiis
The Food Network host’s (and spokeswoman for Clairol’s Natural Instincts line) lively feed incorporates cute snaps of daughter Jade and the opening of her first restaurant, Giada, in The Cromwell, a renowned boutique hotel along the Las Vegas strip.

