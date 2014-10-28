Who Wants a Bloodsucker Mary? 20 Must-Try Halloween Drinks

Decorations, costumes, and candy may be the big draws of Halloween, but if you're hosting a party this year you don't forget about the boozy beverages. Take a walk on the dark side and serve up a host of options that’ll please your crowd whether they’re cosmopolitan or whiskey drinkers, from a festive fall Bourbon Pumpkin Pie Milkshake to the Bloodsucker Mary (a darker take on its bloody cousin). Looking to seriously impress your guests? Serve up a Smoking Skulls cocktail (above), complete with black ice to set the scene!

Smoking Skulls

Ingredients:
• 1 oz. bourbon
• ½ oz lime juice
• ¼ grenadine
• Splash of Mountain Dew
• Dry Ice Chips

Directions:
Pour bourbon, lime juice, and grenadine in a shaker over ice. Shake well and strain into shot glass. Drop dry ice chips into shot glass and top with mountain dew. Shoot! Dry Ice chips will drop to the bottom of the shot glass. Not to be ingested by drinker.

Recipe from:
Andrea Correale, President & Founder of Elegant Affairs
Black Magic

Ingredients:
• ¼ cup ice
• ½ cup orange juice
• 1 ½ oz. black vodka
• ½ oz. triple sec
• Orange wedge for garnish

Directions:
In a cocktail shaker, add orange juice and triple sec over ice. Shake well, and strain into a glass. Using the back of a spoon, pour the black vodka slowly into the glass so that the vodka sits atop the OJ and triple sec mix. Carefully dip one edge of the orange wedge into the vodka for a spooky presentation, and sit the wedge on the rim of the glass. Serve!

Recipe from:
Andrea Correale, President & Founder of Elegant Affairs
Bourbon Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Ingredients:
• 2 cups vanilla ice cream
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1/4 cup cream or half and half
• 1 tbsp vanilla extract
• 2/3 cup pureed pumpkin
• 1/2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
• 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
• 2-3 oz. bourbon
• Frosting + sprinkles (or cinnamon sugar) for glasses

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until combined. Rim glasses with a light coating of frosting then dip in sprinkles. Pour in shake and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Top with whipped cream if desired. Serve!

Recipe from:
Andrea Correale, President & Founder of Elegant Affairs
Izze's Boo-berry Blitz

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. bourbon whiskey
• 3/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
• 2 dashes Peychaud?s bitters
• Rosemary sprig for garnish
• 4 oz. (Izze Sparkling Blackberry)

Directions:
Combine first three ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with IZZE Sparkling Blackberry. Smack a sprig of rosemary between palm to release aromatics and add as garnish. Fend off rosemarriage proposals. Yield: one serving
Izze's Peachy Scream!

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. bourbon whiskey
• ¾ oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
• ½ tbs brown sugar clove simple syrup
• Two dashes Angostura bitters
• 2 oz. (Izze Sparkling Peach)

Directions:
Combine first four ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 15 seconds. Pour into a coupe glass and top with IZZE Sparkling Peach. Garnish with a pinch of ground cloves and toast to a peachy autumn.
To make the simple syrup, combine ½ cup brown sugar with ½ water in a saucepan with two dozen whole cloves. Heat on low until sugar is dissolved and allow to cool, then strain into a jar and store the remainder in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Yield: one serving
HOBNOB’S WICKED RED PUNCH

Ingredients:
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit, refrigerated for at least an hour before. Coat glass rims with sugar and garnish with an orange slice. If available, add one large block of ice to the bowl. Stir well before serving.
Witchy Woman

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. ginger vodka (like Bendistillery?s Crater Lake Sweet Ginger vodka)
• 1/2 oz. simple syrup
• 1/2 oz. pomegranate juice
• 1 oz. pear brandy
• 1/2 oz. lemon juice

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Candy Apple Margarita

Ingredients:
• 1 ½ parts tequila (like Sauza Blue Reposado 100 Percent Agave Tequila)
• 1/2 part cinnamon schnapps (like DeKuyper Hot Damn! Cinnamon Schnapps Liqueur)
• 1 part lime sour
• 1 part candy apple soda
• 1 lime wedge (for garnish)

Directions:
Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy!
Hot Pumpkin Tequila Toddy

Ingredients:
• 2 parts tequila (like Sauza Blue Reposado 100 Percent Agave Tequila)
• 1/2 part ginger liquer (like DeKuyper Mixologist Collection Ginger)
• 6 parts apple cider
• 1/2 part real pumpkin puree
• 2 cinnamon sticks
• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
• Small lemon sliced into wheels
• Whipped cream for garnish (optional)
• Dash of fresh ground nutmeg

Directions:
Preparation: In a non-reactive sauce pan, combine all ingredients except the whipped cream and heat just until steam rises then lower heat to keep warm. To serve, ladle into coffee mugs, top with whipped cream and dust with fresh ground nutmeg.
Spooky Sipper

Ingredients:
• 1 part white cherry vodka (like Skinnygirl White Cherry Vodka)
• 3 parts lemon-lime sparkling water
• Splash of cherry juice
• Lime wheel for garnish
• Cherry for garnish

Directions:
Preparation: Combine blood orange juice and vodka in an ice shaker. Strain and pour into a frosted martini glass. Optional: Garnish with candy corn. Enjoy!
Scary Skele-tini

Ingredients:
• 2 parts tangerine vodka (like Skinnygirl Tangerine Vodka)
• 1 part fresh blood orange juice
• Candy corn for garnish (optional)

Directions:
Preparation: Combine blood orange juice and vodka in an ice shaker. Strain and pour into a frosted martini glass. Optional: garnish with candy corn. Enjoy!
The Bloodsucker Mary

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. pepper vodka (like Bendistillery?s Crater Lake Pepper vodka)
• 4 oz tomato juice
• 1/2 oz. bloody mary mix (like Demetri?s Bloody Mary Spice Blend)

Directions:
Mix ingredients over ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake to mix and pour contents, including ice, into a celery salt rimmed glass. Garnish with celery stalk, lime, olive and pickled asparagus spear.

Toddy of Terror

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. ginger vodka (like Bendistillery?s Crater Lake Sweet Ginger vodka)
• 1/2 oz. honey
• 3 oz. apple cider
• 1 oz. cranberry juice
• 1 tsp Nutmeg
• Cinnamon Sticks, for garnish

Directions:
Heat the apple cider, cranberry, honey & nutmeg in a mug or nudge glass. Add Sweet Ginger Vodka. Stir and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Cafe Loco

Ingredients:
• 1 ½ parts tequila (like Sauza Blue Reposado 100 Percent Agave Tequila)
• 1/2 part coffee liquer (like Kamora Coffee Liqueur)
• 4 parts coffee
• 2 tsp cinnamon sugar (1 part cinnamon, 4 parts sugar) plus more for dusting
• Whipped cream
• Cinnamon stick for garnish (optional)

Directions:
Preparation: Combine hot coffee and tequila. Mix in cinnamon and sugar until dissolved. Float whipped cream on top and dust with cinnamon-sugar. Garnish with cinnamon sticks (optional) and enjoy!
Cinnful Apple Pie

Ingredients:
• 4 oz. hard apple cider (like Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple hard cider)
• 1 oz. bourbon
• 3 brandied cherries

Directions:
Pour 4 oz. hard cider and bourbon over ice in a small mixing glass, stir and strain over ice into rocks glass. garnish with cherries. Another really fun (optional) garnish is to rim the glass with honey and then graham cracker crumbles. (It really tastes like an apple pie!) The cherries add the flavor of rich cherry brandy. If you can't use brandied cherries, soak fresh ones in sweet vermouth overnight.

Angry Jack O’Lantern

Ingredients:
Sinister Sangria

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. vodka (like Crater Lake Vodka )
• 3 oz. Prosecco
• 1 oz. pear or white grape juice
• 1 part cranberry juice
• 1 oz. cranberry juice
• 3 lime slices

Directions:
Muddle lime in a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients, shake well and pour contents (including ice) into a wine glass. Garnish with lime.

Ginger Apple Bubbly

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. ginger vodka (like Bendistillery?s Crater Lake Sweet Ginger Vodka)
• 2 oz. bourbon
• Sparkling apple Juice

Directions:
Mix vodka and bourbon in a champagne flute, top with sparkling apple juice.

Witches Brew-ski

Ingredients:
• 1 part vodka (like Skinnygirl Bare Naked Vodka)
• 1 part chilled light beer
• 2 parts raspberry lemonade concentrate
• Apple slice for garnish

Directions:
Preparation: Mix all ingredients over ice and serve. Garnish with apple slice.

The Moody Margarita

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. tequila (like Casa Noble silver tequila)
• 2 oz. fresh lime juice
• 1 oz. ginger syrup
• 1/2 oz. black cherry juice
• Club soda
• Black shimmering sugar
• Lime wedge

Directions:
Use lime wedge to rim a stemless martini glass then coat with black shimmering sugar and set aside. Combine tequila, juices and syrup in a shaker, shake well over ice? and strain into glass. Top with club soda.

Recipe from:
Sip Teaze
The Gory Grape

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. rum (like Diplomatico Reserva Rum)
• 4 oz. lemonade
• 1/2 oz. grape juice
• Grape gelatin
• Lemon lime seltzer

Directions:
Stir gelatin vigorously with a fork/whisk breaking it up into tiny chunks then set aside. Add rum and juices to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain mixture into an old fashioned glass, top with a splash of seltzer then add 1 heaping tbsp of gelatin and stir gently. Gelatin will float at the top.

Recipe from:
Sip Teaze
Blood Bath Punch

Ingredients:
• 2 oz. bourbon (like William Wolf Bourbon)
• 3 oz. Blood orange juice
• 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
• Club soda
• Corn syrup
• Red food coloring

Directions:
Blood rimmed glass
Combine 3 ounces of corn syrup with 1 to2 drops of food coloring in a shallow bowl. Quickly dip the rim of martini glass into the "blood" syrup then turn glass right side up to let syrup drip down the sides. Place glass into the fridge for a few minutes to dry.
Drink
Combine bourbon, blood orange juice, and lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake well, pour into blood rimmed martini glass and add a splash of club soda.

Recipe from:
Sip Teaze
Girvan "Double, Double, Toil, & Trouble" Sour

Ingredients:
• 1 part whiskey (like Girvan Patent Still Single Grain Scotch Whisky, No 4 Apps)
• ¾ parts fresh lemon juice
• ¾ parts honey syrup
• ¼ parts sweet vermouth (or red wine) or Cherry Heering

Directions:
Combine ingredients and shake well. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

