Who Wants a Bloodsucker Mary? 20 Must-Try Halloween Drinks

• 2 oz. bourbon whiskey• ¾ oz fresh squeezed lemon juice• ½ tbs brown sugar clove simple syrup• Two dashes Angostura bitters• 2 oz. ( Izze Sparkling Peach Combine first four ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 15 seconds. Pour into a coupe glass and top with IZZE Sparkling Peach. Garnish with a pinch of ground cloves and toast to a peachy autumn.To make the simple syrup, combine ½ cup brown sugar with ½ water in a saucepan with two dozen whole cloves. Heat on low until sugar is dissolved and allow to cool, then strain into a jar and store the remainder in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.Yield: one serving