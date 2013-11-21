16 Ways to Impress Your Guests on Thanskgiving: Tabletop Décor and Tasty Treats Included!

Courtesy Photo (3)
Dana Avidan Cohn
Nov 21, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so we’ve gone from combing through ready-to-wear to combing through ready-to-serve eats and decor treats, and gathered everything from freshly made pumpkin-flavored whoopie pies to festive cookie cutters (if you’re more of a DIY kind of host). If you need to spruce up your table décor, we’ve got you covered there, too: shop the gallery where you'll find the sweetest handmade place cards and earthy napkin rings—all of which will leave you making a “Wow! She thought of everything” impression. Mix in any of these fun tabletop items to bring your holiday to the next level!

1 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Dean & Deluca Whoopie Pies

Pumpkin cakes with cream cheese filling, $70; deandeluca.com.
2 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Pumpkin-Shaped Salt and Pepper Shakers

Clay, ceramic, porcelain, and stoneware pottery with recycled clay, $50; etsy.com.
3 of 16 Courtesy Photo

West Elm Napkin Ring

Banana bark, $3; westelm.com.
4 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Festive Table Décor

Handmade 1" by 1" shimmery paper leaves, $11; etsy.com.
5 of 16 Courtesy Photo

West Elm Branch Lights

LED lights, $39-$49; westelm.com.
6 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Hershey Kiss Candy Stickers

Handmade stickers, $6; etsy.com.
7 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Shady Acres Organic Farm Jam

Caramel Pear Jam, $12; stevenalan.com.
8 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Dean & Deluca Cookies

Assorted mix of decorative gingerbread cookies, $55; deananddeluca.com.
9 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Anthropologie Table Runner

Paper, $36; anthropologie.com.
10 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Anthropologie Serveware

Elk horn tureen, $248; anthropologie.com.
11 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Williams Sonoma Cookie Cutters

Set of oak leaf, maple leaf, and elm leaf cutters, $13; williams-sonoma.com.
12 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Terrain Menu Board

Wood finished chalk board, $20; shopterrain.com.
13 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Jayson Home Serving Boards

Recycled wood with rustic finish and rope handles, $150-$175; jaysonhome.com.
14 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Hester & Cook Pinecone Placemats

Pad of 25 printed paper sheets, $25; hesterandcook.com.
15 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Place Cards

Handmade gold glittered paper cards, $15; etsy.com.
16 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Anthropologie Mason Jars

Set of 12 glass jars and straws, $48; anthropologie.com.

