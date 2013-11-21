16 Ways to Impress Your Guests on Thanskgiving: Tabletop Décor and Tasty Treats Included!

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so we’ve gone from combing through ready-to-wear to combing through ready-to-serve eats and decor treats, and gathered everything from freshly made pumpkin-flavored whoopie pies to festive cookie cutters (if you’re more of a DIY kind of host). If you need to spruce up your table décor, we’ve got you covered there, too: shop the gallery where you'll find the sweetest handmade place cards and earthy napkin rings—all of which will leave you making a “Wow! She thought of everything” impression. Mix in any of these fun tabletop items to bring your holiday to the next level!

