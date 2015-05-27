 10 Home Decor Items Under $100 Every House Needs 

Putting together a well curated, enviable room is no easy feat. The options are infinite, but unlike your outfits, which can vary depending on your mood and occasion, your home goods are on a less frequent rotation. So where does one begin with the design process, whether the aim is to simply spruce up your space or do a complete overhaul?
Enter Decorist.com, the site where customers can get a professional interior designer to draw up a floor plan and shoppable mood board, all based on their budget. Even better, Decorist has a team of A-list decorators on board, and today they launch a partnership with one of our favorites, Celerie Kemble. Known for her vivid, sometimes quirky, and always drop-dead gorgeous rooms, Kemble runs Kemble Interiors with her talented mother, Mimi McMakin, out of their offices in Palm Beach, Fla., and N.Y.C.
In the spirit of affordable design, Kemble put together a list of 10 things every house needs, all under $100. Click through the gallery to check out her faves.
RELATED: Lara Spencer Solves Your Decorating Dilemmas with Flea Market Finds