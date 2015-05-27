 10 Home Decor Items Under $100 Every House Needs 

Marco Ricca
Anne Vorrasi
May 27, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Putting together a well curated, enviable room is no easy feat. The options are infinite, but unlike your outfits, which can vary depending on your mood and occasion, your home goods are on a less frequent rotation. So where does one begin with the design process, whether the aim is to simply spruce up your space or do a complete overhaul? 

Enter Decorist.com, the site where customers can get a professional interior designer to draw up a floor plan and shoppable mood board, all based on their budget. Even better, Decorist has a team of A-list decorators on board, and today they launch a partnership with one of our favorites, Celerie Kemble.  Known for her vivid, sometimes quirky, and always drop-dead gorgeous rooms, Kemble runs Kemble Interiors with her talented mother, Mimi McMakin,​ out of their offices in Palm Beach, Fla., and N.Y.C. 

In the spirit of affordable design, Kemble put together a list of 10 things every house needs, all under $100. Click through the gallery to check out her faves.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Candlesticks with Presence

“Candles can set a great ambiance in a room. Cluster a few with different heights together to create a small vignette on a table or mantle.”

CB2 candle holders, $20-$40, cb2.com.

  

2 of 10 Courtesy

Original Artwork

“This is one of the easiest ways to add a unique, personal touch.”

Pamela Munger print, $50, buddyeditions.com.

  

3 of 10 Courtesy

Fabulous Coffee Table Book  

“To help ground a table. Plus it's always a good conversation starter.” 

100 Getaways Around The World, by Margit J. Mayer, $60, taschen.com.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Touch of Whimsy 

“Every space needs a special touch, whether it be through an animal object, like this darling rhino, or other quirky item like this bright jewelry stand which is both fun and practical.” 

Dwell Studio rhino, $39, dwellstudio.com. Stray Dog jewelry stand, $95, straydogdesigns.com.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Attractive Chair

“This rattan seater adds a subtle texture and can be paired seamlessly with almost any palette. Of course, it would look great draped with a sheepskin throw.”    

Anthropologie chair, $98, anthropologie.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Touch of Metal

"Embracing the metallic trend will be a breeze with this gorgeous accessory. The rich, antique brass finish mixed with the mirrored base will bring the best out of any space and will add a touch of sophistication.”

World Market tray, $30, worldmarket.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Pop of Color

“The power of paint is underestimated and is a quick and cheap update to any space. Don't be afraid to use a bold color and make a statement. This energetic paint, Heat Wave, will do the trick.” 

Designers House paint in Heat Wave by Celerie Kemble, $82/gallon, designershouse.com.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Textured Baskets 

“Extra-large vessels have more than one use: They can be used for storage, or for our favorite, to hold a beautiful indoor plant.”

Crate and Barrel basket, $90, crateandbarrel.com.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Textured Throw

“A poppy blanket is the perfect remedy for freshening up an otherwise dull sofa.”

Furbish throw, $60, furbishstudio.com.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Throw Rug

“Small and colorful accent rugs are a perfect way to update any space. Layer colorful options over larger natural area rugs to add texture and depth.”

Anthropologie rug, $68, anthropologie.com.  

