Beach Bunnies Take Note: The Hawaiian Trend Surfs Home

We're filled with aloha for this season's Hawaiian craze! Rash guards are the latest "it" bathing suits, surfer style is riding the runways, and now the trend is finding its way into home decor.

The trend embraces beachy hues and natural textures (like island-friendly linen and coconut shells) while leaving plenty of room for winking, kitchy fun (like a hula dancer table lamp). From carved cups to an artful handcrafted surfboard, we love the endless summer feeling of surfer-chic home decor.

Read on to see our picks to bring the Hawaiian trend home.

Linen Pillow

Linen Pillow

Everything about this pillow—the palm frond pattern to the muted colors to the natural linen material—makes us long for a tropical getaway.

$33; etsy.com
Hula Lamp

Hula Lamp

Add a touch of kitsch to your home with this sweet, vintage-style hula girl lamp.

$100; cb2.com
Hawaiian Palms Print

Hawaiian Palms Print

Shot on the big island of Hawaii, this gorgeous photo print of palm trees bending against the golden afternoon light whisks us away to a tropical vacation.

$23; society6.com
Mulholland Surfboard

Mulholland Surfboard

A handcrafted marvel, this gorgeous surfboard is made up of ten different types of wood puzzled together.

$9,500; kellywearstler.com
Palm Tree

Palm Tree

If you can spare a sunny patch in your house, you can have your very own palm tree, like this California fan palm.

$98; onekingslane.com
6 of 15 Courtesy

Ocean Tide and Sea Salt Candle

Transport yourself to the beach with this hand-poured, soy wax candle. Bonus: the aqua jar looks like pretty sea glass on your shelf.

$10; paddywax.com
Lotus Coffee Table

Lotus Coffee Table

Designed by Missoni Home, this could be the most beautiful coffee table we’ve ever seen.

$1,073; luisaviaroma.com
Aloha Temporary Tattoos

Aloha Temporary Tattoos

Based on vintage designs, we love these fun, Hawaii-themed temporary tattoos that will transform you for a weekend holiday.

$8; asos.com
Binary Fire Pillar

Binary Fire Pillar

This sleek and modern statement piece is a glamorous update to a classic tikki torch.

$119; thosbaker.com
Brass Turtle Box

Brass Turtle Box

This polished brass turtle, inlaid with abalone, will naturally develop a pretty patina as you handle it.

$298; jonathanadler.com
Yellow Leaf Hammock

Yellow Leaf Hammock

Inspired by the orange molten lava and cobalt blue sea of Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea volcano, this piece is hand-woven by Thai artisans. Not your style? You can custom design your own hammock for $229.

$179; yellowleafhammocks.com

Ukulele

Ukulele

Need a new hobby? Pick up this reasonably priced starter ukulele, available in a rainbow of colors.

$29; strictlyukulele.com
Coconut Cups

Coconut Cups

For centuries, the people of the South Pacific have sipped Kava out of carved coconut cups. These kitschy cups are perfect for any casual summer drink.

$4; bulakavahouse.com

Cocktail Umbrellas

Cocktail Umbrellas

Turn any summer party into a luau with these pretty paper drink parasols.

$4; etsy.com
Wallpaper Surfer Mural

Wallpaper Surfer Mural

Each Flavor Paper mural, including this ambitious surfer riding a killer wave, is printed to order based on your wall's dimensions so the image is scaled and cropped appropriately.

$7 to $9 per square foot; flavorpaper.com

