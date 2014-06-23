Beach Bunnies Take Note: The Hawaiian Trend Surfs Home

We're filled with aloha for this season's Hawaiian craze! Rash guards are the latest "it" bathing suits, surfer style is riding the runways, and now the trend is finding its way into home decor.

The trend embraces beachy hues and natural textures (like island-friendly linen and coconut shells) while leaving plenty of room for winking, kitchy fun (like a hula dancer table lamp). From carved cups to an artful handcrafted surfboard, we love the endless summer feeling of surfer-chic home decor.

Read on to see our picks to bring the Hawaiian trend home.