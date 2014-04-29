You Can't Drink These "Cocktails," But They Will Certainly Perk You Up Anyways!

Apr 29, 2014

If there’s one thing Will Taylor knows, it’s how to brighten up a lackluster home. The interior designer and self proclaimed “gentleman hooked on hue” heads up the blog Bright.Bazaar, which attracts over 400,000 readers monthly (not to mention over 2.5 million Pinterest users).

The bowtie-wearing color addict releases a kaleidoscopic new book today, Bright Bazaar: Embracing Color for Make-You-Smile Style (amazon.com, $19), which features over 350 photographs from Andrew Boyd from homes across America and the UK.

Instant Tip

“Beige is boring.” —@Will_UK

Bright Bazaar is filled with Taylor’s signature “colour cocktails,” inspirational palettes culled from his gorgeous travel photography. The Lime Divine cocktail, for example, was inspired by two brightly painted folding chairs outside a French café. In a Miami sunroom (pictured above), the zesty colors are rendered in an azure couch and cool, green, Greek key patterned curtains.

As a special sneak peek of Bright Bazaar, Taylor shared some of his “colour cocktails” with InStyle. Read on and get inspired to fearlessly mix color and patterns with Taylor’s Beyoncé-level confidence.

 

Lime Divine

In Will Taylor’s new book, Bright Bazaar (amazon.com, $19), he encourages readers to experiment with bold "Colour Cocktails." The fool-proof palettes are all inspired by Taylor’s travel photography. This Lime Divine cocktail was inspired by two brightly painted folding chairs outside a French cafe.

In a Miami sunroom pictured here, the zesty colors are rendered in an azure couch and green, Greek key patterned curtains.
Cerulean Splash

This Glasgow apartment is a bold example of Taylor's "Cerulean Splash" cocktail, comprised of an aged sky blue hue with pops of cheerful yellow. "For me, this is the ultimate summertime palette; inspired by the coast and reflecting ocean," Taylor says. "It is at once colorful and calm."
Cerulean Splash

Here's another example of Taylor's "Cerulean Splash" cocktail, but this time with a playful modern edge. "The look is ideal for a family home because it gives a room a cheerful and youthful feel," the designer explains. "Whether you're looking to complement the rustic textures of a farmhouse or add zing to a modern space, this duo of hues always delivers."
The Lavender Lick

This romantic cocktail, composed of soft purple and hints of hunter green, was inspired by the endless lavender fields of Provence soaked in golden-hour light. "Purple is both regal and interesting, but it won't command the attention of a room," says Taylor in Bright Bazaar. "Play this to your advantage and layer other hues into a purple base for a knockout palette that oozes mysterious style. Try pairing it with racing green, saffron yellow, or an intense red for best effect."
The Citrus Twist

For The Citrus Twist palette, Taylor fearlessly combines lemon yellow, grapefruit orange, and leafy green to create whimsical and cheerful rooms, as here in his London home.

"Like every great band, every successful color palette needs a lead color to guide the rest of the pack," Taylor writes in his book. "In true Simon Cowell style, I cast a lemon yellow for the lead in my living room's Citrus Twist line up. I layered in zingy shades of green and red brights to support the hero hue for a chart-topping scheme."

