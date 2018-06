Best Vintage Finds

4 of 7 Oberto Gili; Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Nia Long's Fireplace Screen

Long and her mother regularly trawl the famed Rose Bowl Flea Market-where she scored this weathered brass screen-like pros. "I know that designers go at 5 A.M. and buy stuff there-then they refinish it and sell it at a 100-percent markup," she says. "If they can do it, I can too!"