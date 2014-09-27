Ready for an Instant Vacation? Follow these 24 Hotels on Instagram

Instagram/grandlifehotels, Instagram/bevhillshotel
Katie Donbavand
Sep 27, 2014 @ 6:00 pm

While we like double-tapping adorable puppies and celeb #selfies that populate our Instagram feeds, some of our favorite 'grams come from hotels we follow.

A well-curated hotel's Instagram can feel like a virtual vacation. Read: drool-worthy views from private terraces; fresh linens on a fluffy bed—just begging to be flopped into; and the perfect cocktail, garnished with a pretty blossom, waiting at the bar. Let's just say these images have whisked us away on more than one dreary afternoon.

Call it an Insta-vacation.

We found 24 dazzling hotels' Instagram profiles that will let you take a holiday, even if you're out of vacation days.

From a sun-soaked resort to an artsy bed & breakfast in Brooklyn, read on to discover the hotels that you should be following. Bon voyage!

1 of 24 Instagram/grandlifehotels

GrandLife Hotels

@grandlifehotels
In a New York state of mind? The Soho Grand and Tribeca Grand's Instagram feed is home to a bevvy of cool New York fantasy moments to live vicariously through?from reading the Times in bed with diamonds, to Fashion Week runway shows, to walking across sunset-splashed cobblestones. The Tribeca Grand often hosts movie premiere (including several New York Film Festival screenings) so start following now to catch some major celeb-spotting.

Advertisement
2 of 24 Instagram/urbancowboybnb

Urban Cowboy Bed & Breakfast

@urbancowboybnb
A Western oasis in the heart of Brooklyn, every inch of the Urban Cowboy Bed & Breakfast is totally Instagram-worthy: headboards made of birchwood, tufted leather couches, and the coolest black bathtub ever?we dare you to resist taking a selfie in it!

3 of 24 Instagram/lasventanasalparaiso

Las Ventanas al Paraíso

@lasventanasalparaiso
Scratch your wanderlust itch with Las Ventanas' Instagram feed. The resort is nestled by the Sea of Cortez and boasts spectaular views, private villas, and rose-petal-strewn beds. If you visit the resort in real life, prepare for some major celeb spotting! Past sun-soaking stars include Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, model Bar Refaeli, Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, and Jennifer Aniston (who celebrated her 41st birthday there with Courteney Cox and Gerard Butler).
Advertisement
4 of 24 Instagram/8hotels

8 Hotels

@8hotels
Scattered across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Paris, the 8 Hotels are some of the most Insta-friendly! In fact, their new 1888 Hotel in Sydney features a dedicated "#selfie space," maps for guests helpfully pointing to pretty, Instagrammable locales, and free nights stays for folks with more than 10,000 followers.
Advertisement
5 of 24 Instagram/editionhotels

Edition Hotels

@editionhotels
Want to go global? Follow the Edition Hotels on Instagram to glimpse inside their London, Istanbul, and Miami Beach locations (hotels in New York, China, and Abu Dhabi coming soon). The feed is awash with glam rooms and celeb sightings—recent visitors include model Cara Delevingne and Barbie.
Advertisement
6 of 24 Instagram/hotel_deluxe

The Hotel deLuxe

@hoteldeluxe
The Hotel deLuxe has been "delivering glamour for over 102 years" in Portland, Ore. Follow them for snaps of happy hour at the Driftwood Room (serving craft spirits), a peek at the dazzling Marlene Dietrich suite, and farm-to-table goodness from the Gracie restaurant.

Advertisement
7 of 24 Instagram/thepierreny

The Pierre

@thepierreny
Overlooking Central Park in the heart of Manhattan, The Pierre is home to fashion designer Tory Burch and other elite guests. Their Instagram is home to lavish wedding receptions, towering flower arrangements, and a rotunda you have to see to believe.

Advertisement
8 of 24 Instagram/jameshotels

The James Hotels

@jameshotels
With locations in Chicago, Miami, and New York, there's no shortage of Instagram-worthy moments happening at The James Hotels. Our favorite shots are the ones we can live vicariously through—from rooftop yoga to poolside champagne toasts.
Advertisement
9 of 24 Instagram/monacoportland

Hotel Monaco Portland

@monacoportland
Want to take a quick trip to Portland, Ore.? Follow the Hotel Monaco Portland! The dog-friendly hotel uploads snaps of local restaurants they love, lucky pups that visit the hotel, and their insanely beautiful wallpapered guest rooms.
Advertisement
10 of 24 Instagram/morganshotels

Morgans Hotels Group

@morganshotels
What does the Morgans Hotel Group feature on their Instagram feed? In their own words: "World fancies, interesting people, and beautiful imagery as seen through our eyes."
Advertisement
11 of 24 Instagram/the_greenbrier

The Greenbrier

@the_greenbrier
Tucked away in the Allegheny Moutains, the Greenbrier has been hosting posh guests since 1778. The resort boasts 710 rooms and 10 lobbies?each outfitted gorgeously and captured on their Instagram feed (including a lobby with a 600-pound chandelier that was used in Gone With the Wind).

Advertisement
12 of 24 Instagram/theempirehotel

The Empire Hotel

@theempirehotel
With its proximity to the Lincoln Center where all of the New York Fashion Week collections are presented, The Empire Hotel is in the middle of all the glamour. The space is topped with a blazing red neon sign that dots the iconic skyline. Check out their instagram for model spotting, rooftop lounging, and regrams from stylish guests.

Advertisement
13 of 24 Instagram/theplazahotel

The Plaza Hotel

@theplazahotel
Home to Eloise and an incredible Great Gatsby suite, The Plaza Hotel is one of the world's most legendary hotels. Being located at the corner of 5th Ave and Central Park means that the Plaza's Instagram feed is filled with snaps of bustling New York City to double-tap, but we love their archival snaps of celeb guests like Marilyn Monroe and Jackie O. best.
Advertisement
14 of 24 Instagram/thestandard

The Standard Hotel

@thestandard
Hip hotel (and model hotspot) The Standard has an irresitable Instagram. With sleek snaps from Miami to New York, you'll want to pack your suitcase as soon as you're done double-tapping.
Advertisement
15 of 24 Instagram/acehotel

The Ace Hotel

@acehotel
The Ace Hotel's Instagram feed is filled with pics from the boutique hotel's global locations including LA, London, Palm Springs, and New York City. Their tagline—"A Friendly Place"—rings true especially in their snaps which are filled with art housed in their lobbys, happy dogs, spectacular views, and the occassional drag show.
Advertisement
16 of 24 Instagram/stregishotels

St. Regis Hotels

@stregishotels
The original St. Regis hotel was erected in New York's Gilded Age by John Jacob Astor IV and is the birthplace of the Bloody Mary. The stunning example of architecture begat several other resorts in Abu Dhabi, Bali, Rome, Singapore, and more. Visit the St. Regis on Instagram for snaps of gorgeous pools, polo matches, beach picnics, and sumptuous canopy beds.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Instagram/bevhillshotel

Beverly Hills Hotel

@bevhillshotel
Easily the most iconic West Coast hotel, the Beverly Hills Hotel has pampered celebs and royalty since 1912. The pink hotel's Instagram is filled with archival images of guests like Lauren Bacall, artfully plated room service, and loads of palm trees.
Advertisement
18 of 24 Instagram/theredbury

The Redbury

@theredbury
"Why labor when you can leisure?" The ultra glam Redbury hotel recently asked on their Instagram feed. We have a hard time coming up with a practical answer while scrolling through snaps of richly decorated rooms, room service supplied breakfast-in-bed, and hallways dripping with Old Hollywood glitz.
Advertisement
19 of 24 Instagram/thompsonhotels

Thompson Hotels

@thompsonhotels
From sipping champange on a New York City rooftop to high tea in London (pictured here), there's no shortage of glamorus moments in the Thompson Hotels' Instagram feed. With locations in Chicago, Toronto, Hollywood, London, Miami, and New York, there's plenty of 'grams to keep all their followers feeling like jet-setters.

Advertisement
20 of 24 Instagram/whotelsnyc

W Hotels New York

@whotelsnyc
There's always something happening at the W Hotels in New York City! Cocktail parties on the terrace, ultra-glam fashion shows, photo shoots on the rooftop—their Instagram captures all of the fun plus spectacular views of New York.
Advertisement
21 of 24 Instagram/thecarlylehotel

The Carlyle Hotel

@thecarlylehotel
The Carlyle's Instagram gives you a fly-a-the-wall experience into the halls of the iconic New York City hotel. Whether it's a snow-covered Upper East Side, Jeff Goldblum tickling the ivories at The Cafe Carlyle, or a snap of Reese Witherspoon and Kate Bosworth leaving for The Met Ball, their carefully curated feed never fails to disappoint.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Instagram/firmdale_hotels

Firmdale Hotels

@firmdale_hotels
The Firmdale Hotels' feed chronicles their exquisitely decorated guest rooms designed by British interior designer Kit Kemp. "Hotels should be living things, not stuff institutions," Kemp said, explaining of his colorful aesthetic. The artful London and New York hotels host children's film screenings, countless spa services, and traditional afternoon teas (served on Kit Kemp for Wedgewood china, of course!).

Advertisement
23 of 24 Instagram/zerogorgest

Zero George Street

@zerogeorgest
Boutique hotel Zero George's Instagram feed is brimming with southern hospitality! The resort is a collection of five restored historic residences in Charleston soaked in romantic ambiance (and stiff cocktails).
Advertisement
24 of 24 Instagram/toppingrose

Topping Rose House

@toppingrose
If you can't make the jaunt to the star-studded Hamptons, start following the Topping Rose House to glimpse spectacular East Coast sunsets, pretty wedding parties, and the artful plates Chef Tom Colicchio and his team create from produce growns in the hotel's very own gardens.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!