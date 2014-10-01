Shop 12 Fall Candles That Flatter Every Personality

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 01, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

If the slight chill to the air, talk of layering wardrobe items, shorter days, and early advent of the Pumpkin Spice Latte didn't make it evident enough, fall has officially arrived. Nothing evokes that warm, cozy feeling quite like a scented candle, and now that we're finished dodging the heat wave, the thought of lighting one up and staying in with a good book is even more appealing.

In the spirit of all things autumn, we rounded up 12 fall candles to complement every personality, mood, and decorating scheme. Whether your tastes are luxurious, bohemian, or outright glam, these candles provide an easy way to extend your signature scent to your surroundings, and if we're being honest, our skin looks pretty good when we're basking in their glow.

PHOTOS: The 12 Best Fall Candles for Every Personality

1 of 12 Courtesy

For the Fragrance Fiend: Bulgari Eau Parfumee Au The Blanc

Ever smell a fragrance so good that you just wanted to surround yourself in it all the time? That's how we felt the first time we misted on Bulgari's Au The Blanc scent, and the candle counterpart ($70; saks.com) proves to be just as intoxicating with its notes of white tea, musk, pepper, and artemisia.
2 of 12 Courtesy

For the Glamazon: Nest Japanese Blackcurrant

When we feel like casually lounging around in Manolos with a glass of champagne in hand, more often than not, a Nest candle is burning in the background. The brand's new Japanese Black Currant scent ($42; nestfragrances.com), which gets ultra-luxurious with notes like Mirabelle plum, sandalwood, and kadota fig, is every bit as fabulous as the gilded glass it is housed in, and looks at home placed among the shiny objects lining your mantle.
3 of 12 Courtesy

For the Boho-Chic Babe: Lollia At Last Petite Luminary

Not unlike that perfect Free People maxi dress, Lollia's At Last Petite Luminary ($34; lollialife.com) fits just about any situation or color scheme it gets paired with. The dreamy floral print complements your Anthropologie-esque abode, and we're obsessed with the soft magnolia, mimosa, and rice flower aroma.
4 of 12 Courtesy

For the Outdoor Adventurer: Library of Flowers in Arboretum

Now that we're out of summer's blazing temps, hitting the trails is more tempting than ever. On the days it's too rainy or you aren't feeling up for a hike, light up the Arboretum candle by Library of Flowers ($32; libraryofflowers.com), which gives a nod to the lush forest with green cardamom notes paired with amber and ylang-ylang.
5 of 12 Courtesy

For the Artistic Type: Illume Sketchbook Ceramic in Driftwood Sage

If the dreamy watercolor motif on Illume's candle ($22; illumecandles.com) doesn't serve as inspiration for your next project, the calming elements of eucalyptus, blue sage, driftwood, and heliotrope just might do the trick.
6 of 12 Courtesy

For the Craft Cocktail Expert: Mixology Candle in French Gimlet

Whether you're a bartender in training or just enjoy a good cocktail, the French Gimlet-inspired Mixology candle ($16; paddywax.com) is sure to be your taste with its fresh notes of grapefruit and elderflower. As an added bonus, a cocktail recipe is included on the back of the label in case you want to complement your candle with a sip of the real deal.
7 of 12 Courtesy

For the Ski Bunny: Tocca Meribel

Inspired by a resort town in the French Alps at wintertime, Tocca's Meribel candle ($45; tocca.com) blends warm vanilla and sweet fig notes to mirror the feeling of sitting by the fire après-ski.
8 of 12 Courtesy

For the Classic Beauty: Lady Primrose Tortoise Candle

If you fancy yourself more of a Jackie than a Marilyn, the aptly-named Lady Primrose candle ($44; ladyprimrose.com) is right in line with your clean, timeless aesthetic. Its creamy blend of honey, amber, milk, and orange blossom is gorgeous without being too overpowering, and we're especially fond of the bee-adorned tortoiseshell glass motif.
9 of 12 Courtesy

For the PSL Aficionado: Mixture Soy Arctic Fill Candles in Pumpkin Spice

All things pumpkin spice have gotten a bad rap as of late for being, well... "basic," but these gorgeous candles ($21 each; mixtureonline.com) prove to be anything but. The stunning hand-blown glass jars make a statement all on their own, and nothing welcomes the arrival of fall quite like that well-loved pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon aroma.
10 of 12 Courtesy

For the Bookworm: Paddywax Jane Austen Library Tin

Nothing complements your favorite page-turner quite like the soft notes of gardenia, jasmine, and tuberose in Paddywax's candle homage to Jane Austen ($8; paddywax.com). We especially relate to the author's quote stamped on the label, which reads "There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort." Can we get an amen?
11 of 12 Courtesy

For the Fall-Obsessed: Fleur Collection Brandied Apple

Does the thought of the changing leaves and crisp fall temps send your heart a-flutter? If you can't stop waxing poetic about sweater season, Starbucks's seasonal beverages, and how you're so much more of a fall person than a summer person, then Fleur Collection's Brandied Apple ($45; fleurcollection.com) is the candle for you. The spicy cinnamon and clove elements complement the dominant apple note to evoke memories of a day spent at the orchard, while the unexpected brandy scent gives it a grown-up twist.
12 of 12 Courtesy

For the Jet-Setter: EJH Wild Rose Tin

Just because you're always on the go, doesn't mean EJH's Wild Rose candle tin ($26; ejhbrand.com in October) can't come along for the ride. Its streamlined size makes it easy enough to stash in your luggage, and can infuse your clothing with a fresh, floral scent en route to your destination.

