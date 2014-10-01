Shop 12 Fall Candles That Flatter Every Personality

If the slight chill to the air, talk of layering wardrobe items, shorter days, and early advent of the Pumpkin Spice Latte didn't make it evident enough, fall has officially arrived. Nothing evokes that warm, cozy feeling quite like a scented candle, and now that we're finished dodging the heat wave, the thought of lighting one up and staying in with a good book is even more appealing.

In the spirit of all things autumn, we rounded up 12 fall candles to complement every personality, mood, and decorating scheme. Whether your tastes are luxurious, bohemian, or outright glam, these candles provide an easy way to extend your signature scent to your surroundings, and if we're being honest, our skin looks pretty good when we're basking in their glow.

