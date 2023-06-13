Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 One-Piece Is the “Comfiest” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Owned

It provides full bum coverage and a flattering fit.

Published on June 13, 2023

Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Even though we're just a week out from the official start of summer, my apartment pool opened on Memorial Day weekend — meaning, I’ve been sifting through the internet looking for the perfect swimsuit to lounge in poolside. I'm more of a cheeky bikini kind of girl, but when hanging out at the pool in my complex, I’d prefer to opt for something a bit more modest. In shifting my focus to one-pieces, I found the Holipicks One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, which features unique elements that will flatter all body types. 

This one-piece swimsuit comes in 18 prints and solid colors, such as red, black, white, pink, floral, and striped. It's available in sizes XXS through 20-plus and has adjustable asymmetric straps for a custom fit. The silhouette features a ruched design throughout the torso to flatter the waist, two straps off to the side, removable breast padding for extra coverage, and a modest bottom.

Amazon Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

While I’ve been searching for a next-level one-piece like Holipicks to add to my cart, Amazon shoppers wasted no time dropping in their five-star ratings for the swimsuit. One reviewer said the one-piece "is the comfiest swimsuit [they] have ever owned in their life." They also described the swimsuit as "flattering" and said that "it stayed put [while] swimming." Another shopper said the swimsuit had a "great fit" and "provided full and modest coverage with a stylish twist." They were also able to style the one-piece with "board shorts and denim cutoffs" when going to and from the beach or pool. One 40-year-old reviewer said this is the "best swimsuit they've ever had," noting that the ruched detail was complimenting around the torso. They liked it so much, they went back for a second suit. A final shopper said the suit was "well made," given that the "material is not sheer" and has "great booty coverage."

Whether you are looking for the "comfiest" swimsuit you'll ever own or just need a bit more coverage around your derriere, you should be adding the Holipicks $35 One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit to your Amazon cart.

