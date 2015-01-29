Walking on Air: Valentino's Spring 2015 Couture Creations Are Beyond Dreamy

The Valentino Couture spring 2015 collection is truly out of this world. Designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri wrapped up their show with a lineup of the most ethereal, breathtaking creations to glide down a runway. Exquisitely embroidered and finely spun from the sheerest fabrics, each heavenly concoction was a beautiful cloud of couture (and some literally so).

One design was treated to a whisper of sky blue, with a sheer plunging bodice, a dreamy cloud print, and a sprinkle of shine and cursive script all over. And another had iridescent rainbows all over that shimmered through a delicate layer of tulle.

But it was the lyrical scrawl-like script on the dresses that communicated a more literal message. The final look, while plain at first glance, had the words "Amor Vincit Omnia" stitched across the corset in reference to the Italian artist Caravaggio's 1601-1602 painting of the Roman Cupid. It translates to "love conquers all."

In case you were wondering: Yes, this is what love and dreams are made of.

