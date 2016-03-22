3 Easy Ways to Get Involved on World Water Day 2016

There’s a good chance you started today with a shower, a hot cup of coffee, or maybe both. But you might not have taken a second to appreciate the fact that without clean water, neither of those two classic morning rituals would be possible. That’s the reality for 663 million people who don’t have access to clean water and that’s why we are throwing our support behind World Water Day.

Every year on March 22, the international community acknowledges World Water Day, a day set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness for water-related issues. The theme of WWD 2016 is water and jobs, highlighting how both have the power to change lives. Currently 1.5 billion people (about half of the global workforce) hold jobs in water-related industries. Think jobs in agriculture, fishing, and water utility.

But that also includes young girls responsible for walking hours every day to fetch clean water for their families, which is a job in itself, although unrecognized and unpaid. If the delivery of water was ensured, these girls might be in school. Similar setbacks and hardships are faced daily by workers in water-related fields. Visit here to learn more about the relationship between water and jobs and read on for more ways to get involved and make a difference today and everyday.

Water.org

Founded by Matt Damon and Gary White, Water.org works to find innovative and sustainable solutions for the global water crisis. In 2015, the company was able to provide access to safe water and sanitation to more than three million people. There are a number of ways to get involved with water.org. From making a simple donation to setting up your own full-blown fundraiser, sharing a social status to uploading a new cover photo, there are steps, small and large, for everyone to take.

Absolut Elyx and Water for People

Vodka company Absolut has partnered with non-profit Water for People to donate clean water to those in need. For every bottle of Elyx sold, Absolut will provide one week’s supply (abou 140 liters) of safe water to someone most in need. And, for every Elyx Pineapple (a chic copper drinking vessel) sold, Absolut will provide an entire month’s worth (about 560 liters) of safe water.

Starting today and running until Earth Day (April 22), the company is also launching social campaign “Raise It Forward.” To get involved, simply Instagram a picture of yourself raising any glass, include the hashtag #RaiseItForward, and tag @absolutelyx. By doing so, you ensure that Absolut will provide a week’s supply of water to someone in need.

Water Now

Each year, celebrities lend their voices to the clean water cause by pledging their support to Water Now, a global clean water campaign. This year, Water Now has partnered with Clean Water Here and UN-Water’s World Water Day to support children via World Vision Water, the largest NGO provider of clean water in the developing world. Follow the lead of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Pharrell, and Justin Bieber, and head to CauseFlash.org to lend your social media voice to the initiative, and consider directly donating to World Vision.