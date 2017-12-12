Beauty Gifts They'll Fight Over at Your White Elephant Party

Dubbed "Dirty Santa" in the South, white elephant parties are the gift-giving equivalent of The Hunger Games, and you never really know your friends until you see how hard they'll throw down for a Star Wars-themed Lego set while in attendance. Beauty items are a surefire crowd-pleaser among all guests, and regardless of the price limitations set by your host, there's a gift set out there that will fit the bill—not to mention, get stolen at least 3 times. We've rounded up 10 items each organized by price point, guaranteed to make your gift the most popular one at the party.