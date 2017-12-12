Beauty Gifts They'll Fight Over at Your White Elephant Party

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Dubbed "Dirty Santa" in the South, white elephant parties are the gift-giving equivalent of The Hunger Games, and you never really know your friends until you see how hard they'll throw down for a Star Wars-themed Lego set while in attendance. Beauty items are a surefire crowd-pleaser among all guests, and regardless of the price limitations set by your host, there's a gift set out there that will fit the bill—not to mention, get stolen at least 3 times. We've rounded up 10 items each organized by price point, guaranteed to make your gift the most popular one at the party.

$10 and Under: Glamspin by Taste Beauty

Talk about peak 2017 levels—this fidget spinner houses a trio of flavored lip balms, because why not, right?

available at Sephora $10 SHOP NOW
$10 and Under: Sephora Winter Magic Eyeshadow Palette

No shade to a certain neutral palette on the market, but these eight dynamic tones work just as hard as their higher-priced competitors, and look equally as gorgeous. 

Sephora $10 SHOP NOW
$10 and Under: Soap & Glory Happy Pamper Gift Set

The harsh winter air can be tough, but this dynamic duo is packed with so much moisture, your skin certainly won't show signs of its impact. 

Soap & Glory $6 SHOP NOW
$10 and Under: Smashbox Studio to Go Lips Collection

Channel your inner Marilyn by layering the velvet matte gloss over the classic red bullet, or give any lipstick in your current wardrobe a trendy shine-free finish with just one swipe. 

Smashbox $10 SHOP NOW
$20 and Under: NEST Sugar Cookie Scented Candle 

We can't decide what we like better: the beyond-decadent sugar cookie aroma, or the soft light it casts in even the tiniest apartment spaces. 

NEST $16 SHOP NOW
$15 and Under: Sonia Kashuk Essential Eye Kit

Trust us, you'll be using these brushes long after your holiday smoky eye has gone into hibernation for the rest of the year. The soft bristles blend on bold and neutral tones alike with ease, and thanks to the streamlined carrying case, make for the perfect travel companion. 

Sonia Kashuk $12 SHOP NOW
$15 and Under: Butter London Decadent Duo 

Fire engine red and pale beige are undeniably two of the most classic nail colors of the spectrum. Wear either of these tones solo, or allow them to mix and mingle for some creative nail art options. 

Butter London $12 SHOP NOW
$15 and Under: L'Occitane Hand & Body Holiday Ornament

Clearly, L'Occitane's ornament is far cooler than anything we would have created in our elementary school arts and crafts class—housed within the star-adorned exterior are a few of the brand's iconic products, all of which take the extra sting out of winter. 

L'Occitane $14 SHOP NOW
$20 and Under: Bite Beauty Agave Kisses Set

Between the agave-infused scrub, hydrating lip mask, and luxurious balm will have you all set for any and all mistletoe action to come.

Bite $20 SHOP NOW
$20 and Under: Becca Glow on the Go Highlighter Set

Two highlighters that look gorgeous either solo or layered, allowing you to shine brighter than that set of string lights you'll probably leave up in your apartment for the rest of the year. 

Becca $20 SHOP NOW

