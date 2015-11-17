What to Wear During the Holidays When You're Pregnant According to InStyle Editors

Choosing the perfect holiday look is no easy feat—and if you're expecting, it can be a lot harder. The key is to create a look that strikes a balance between comfort and style. With help of our editors here at InStyle, we narrowed down the pieces that will flatter your growing bump.

Executive Editor Amy Synnott suggests a festive cocktail coat. The roomy, lightweight style by Tory Burch ($1,095, toryburch.com) is special enough for a holiday party, but classic enough to be worn again. Synnott would pair it with black cigarette pants and a fitted top. "The silhouette—loose over fitted—highlights curves in a really flattering way," she says.

InStyle Market Director Wendy Wallace swears by a "fitted but comfy black dress that hits right below the knee and isn't too low cut." For finishing touches, she recommends adding a pair of modern studs to "draw attention to your face and not your belly." Dramatic ear crawlers and sculptural necklaces will share the spotlight just as well.

Accessories are an easy update that can dress up cozy and simple ensembles, says InStyle Creative Director Rina Stone of embellished flats or kitten heels.

Oh, and the ultimate must have? Polished black pants with a stretch waist. #Yesplease.

