Wedding 911: Top Planners Reveal Emergency Kit Secrets

Melatonin: A natural sleep aid to keep your beauty-rest schedule on track, this little wonder ($9; drugstore.com) will ensure you look rested and relaxed for the big day.

Palladio rice paper blotting tissues: An inexpensive but integral go-to for minimizing the day-of sheen that can arise from humid locations or wedding day nerves ($4; ulta.com). There is a difference between glow and sweat!

5 Second Salon nail glue: Have silk wrapped nails? You cannot forget your nail glue ($4; walgreens.com). In all of my travels, I have yet to find it outside of the United States and it is a cure all for a multitude of emergencies, nails and beyond. I've been known to fix a piece of broken jewelry to a snapped room key with a little dab of this stuff!

Non-Drowsy Benadryl: When traveling you can be exposed to a whole multitude of irritants your body may not be used to – from food allergies to heat rash—Benadryl ($5; drugstore.com) is always in my travel bag for sudden reactions.

Herban Essentials towelettes: A wonderful brand of essential oil towelettes in a multitude of scents (lavender, orange, peppermint, lemon and eucalyptus, $16 for 20; herbanessentials.com), these wipes will not only keep you fresh and clean, but they will also help to relax you with the subtle assistance of aromatherapy.