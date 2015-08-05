Wedding 911: Top Planners Reveal Emergency Kit Secrets

We've all witnessed a wedding day emergency: a red wine spill, a busted bustle, a bridesmaid dress zipper debacle. Whether you've been a bride before, a bridesmaid, a planner or simply hanging out in the ladies room overhearing a mishap, it's a given that Murphy's Law can and will apply on your big day so it’s best to be prepared.

To round out your arsenal of obvious fixer-uppers (safety pins, pain relief and blotting wipes) with surprising secret weapons, InStyle asked top wedding experts to reveal for their must-haves for your wedding day emergency kit. Click through our gallery to find out their essentials.

Claudia Hanlin, The Wedding Library

Mints: Never underestimate the power of fresh breath—especially when talking to guests all day without a chance to take a sip of water. Altoids minis ($10 for 9 tins; drugstore.com) as they are small and don't stain your tongue.  

Long-lasting Lip Stain: Not only good for the kisses at the altar, but enduring lip color will last throughout your several hours of pre-wedding photos. Try Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Lip Stain ($22; sephora.com).

Emergency Kit Tins: For a great "to-go" kit, the Wedding Library Recovery Kit is perfect for end-of-the-night recovery for every bride and her posse.

And, for planning emergencies: A roll of masking tape and a pair of fabric and bigger scissors!

Annie Lee, Daughter of Design

Static Guard: With chiffon dresses being so popular, especially with bridesmaids' gowns, which (must to our chagrin) usually arrive in some sort of plastic dress bag that really brings on the static cling, it's important to have a can of Static Guard ($4; target.com) handy to release the bunching.

Grasswalkers: Turn any pair of stilettos into platforms with these clear plastic strips ($9; grasswalkers.com) that help you from stop sinking into the grass.  

White Gaff Tape: Gaff tape ($23 for 3 packs; uline.com) is my secret panacea for emergencies at events. If anything is falling down, coming apart, just gaff tape it together. The good part about gaff is that the glue is less adhesive, so venues prefer that to duct tape. I have also even used gaff tape on a bride's feet when she couldn't put her swollen feet back into her shoes yet we couldn't let her walk on the streets of NYC without anything covering the bottom of her feet. It cures all problems!

Lindsay Landman, Lindsay Landman Events

Clean White Makeup Sponges: These are my first line of defense for a stain before I use any detergents or even water. The little sponges ($4; walgreens.com) absorb a shocking amount of dirt without even being wet!

White Adhesive Tape: This flexible and super sticky tape is good for comfortably taping sling-backs to a bride or bridesmaid’s feet, repairing hems and providing protection from irritating zippers, bra hooks or buttons.

Faux Rings: You never know when a ring emergency can strike.  I keep two inexpensive rings in the bag in case someone panics! They are housed in the same pocket in my bag as the extra yarmulkes, garter and little blue ribbon!

InStyle tip: Stock up on a ring in each metal color with a cool set like this one from Bauble Bar (four rings for $58; baublebar.com). Or find one that matches your engagement ring ($28; baublebar.com).

Christina Matteucci, Executive Director of David Beahm Destinations

Melatonin: A natural sleep aid to keep your beauty-rest schedule on track, this little wonder ($9; drugstore.com) will ensure you look rested and relaxed for the big day.

Palladio rice paper blotting tissues: An inexpensive but integral go-to for minimizing the day-of sheen that can arise from humid locations or wedding day nerves ($4; ulta.com). There is a difference between glow and sweat!  

5 Second Salon nail glue: Have silk wrapped nails? You cannot forget your nail glue ($4; walgreens.com). In all of my travels, I have yet to find it outside of the United States and it is a cure all for a multitude of emergencies, nails and beyond.  I've been known to fix a piece of broken jewelry to a snapped room key with a little dab of this stuff! 

Non-Drowsy Benadryl: When traveling you can be exposed to a whole multitude of irritants your body may not be used to – from food allergies to heat rash—Benadryl ($5; drugstore.com) is always in my travel bag for sudden reactions.

Herban Essentials towelettes: A wonderful brand of essential oil towelettes in a multitude of scents (lavender, orange, peppermint, lemon and eucalyptus, $16 for 20; herbanessentials.com), these wipes will not only keep you fresh and clean, but they will also help to relax you with the subtle assistance of aromatherapy. 

Anne Chertoff, Twirl New York 

Straws: So you can sip a clear-liquid drink, like water or vodka, before the wedding and not stain your dress!

InStyle tip: Vintage paper straws are a must have at weddings but to amp up the glam, opt for metal ones ($24; westelm.com).

Heel protectors: Try heel protectors like Solemates ($10; thesolemates.com). They may look silly, but they look much better than a damaged high heel.

Deodorant wipes: In case it's a really hot day or you get crazy on the dance floor, try Whish Deodorant Swipes ($7 for 8; whishbody.com), which refresh and prevent odor without the chalky mess! 

Tailors chalk ($5; amazon.com) and baby powder ($5; drugstore.com): These are my trusted weapons to cover up stains and dirt on the wedding gown.

Champagne: At some point during the getting ready process, the bride is likely to have some kind of stressed out moment. Regardless of the cause of the stress, there's nothing that cuts through drama like a champagne toast with her bridesmaids! 

