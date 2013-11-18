10 Chic Stay-Warm Accessories Inspired by the Runway

Imaxtree (2), Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Nov 18, 2013 @ 5:30 am

It's official: Temperatures are on a steady decline. But instead of digging out your sorry excuse for adequate winter accoutrements, turn to the runway for guidance and inspiration. At Tracy Reese, the designer did away with monochromaticism and topped models off with fluro beanies. Mulberry designer Emma Hill reinterpreted short-sleeves for the winter, pairing them with sexy opera-length leather gloves. From girly trapper hats to faux fur snoods, see all 10 ways to look stylish (and most importantly, insulated) amid blistering cold blizzards and turbulent winds, and you'll have mastered the art of cold-weather dressing with the greatest aplomb.

MORE:
5 Stylists Reveal How to Look Cool While Staying Warm
10 Spring 2014 Trends You Can Wear Now
Shop 13 Adorable Animal Sweaters

1 of 21 Courtesy

Colorful Beanies

Instead of going monochromatic this season, think like Tracy Reese, who styled moodier cool-weather looks with DayGlo-bright beanies. Andrea Pompilio, fur, $71; luisaviaroma.com
Advertisement
2 of 21 Courtesy

Topshop

Acrylic, $32; topshop.com
3 of 21 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim

Wool, $210; scoopnyc.com
Advertisement
4 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Fur Stole

If your go-to scarf is rendered useless against the blistering cold, take inspiration from Marni and bundle up in a heavy-duty fur stole-it’s both fashionable and functional. Charlotte Simone, fur and polyester, $395; avenue32.com
Advertisement
5 of 21 Courtesy

Miss Selfridge

Modacrylic and polyester, $44; missselfridge.com
Advertisement
6 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Over-the-Knee Boots

We all know black boots are a winter staple, but this season, elevate your pair to new heights-literally. The boots seen on the 3.1 Phillip Lim runway reach up and above the knees for an over-the-top look. Aldo, rubber and leather, $200; aldoshoes.com
Advertisement
7 of 21 Courtesy

Steve Madden

Leather and man-made materials, $230; stevemadden.com
Advertisement
8 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Cozy Trapper

The traditional trapper hat got a girly makeover from Chanel this season. Pick one blanketed in pretty pastel fur. Betsey Johnson, polyester, $40; betseyjohnson.com
Advertisement
9 of 21 Courtesy

Club Monaco

Leather and shearling, $299; clubmonaco.com
Advertisement
10 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Long Leather Gloves

Here’s a novel idea from Mulberry: Revisit summer tees by pairing them with opera-length leather gloves, which double as sleeves. For chillier days, wear them under sweaters to ensure an extra layer of warmth. Carolina Amato, leather and rayon, $200; shopbop.com
Advertisement
11 of 21 Courtesy

Coach

Leather and silk, $228; coach.com
Advertisement
12 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Faux Fur Snood

Treat a fur snood like a luxe statement neckpiece-throw it on with your winter topper or team it with a cocktail frock. A dressy jumpsuit works too, a la Yigal Azrouel. Dorothy Perkins, acrylic, modacrylic and polyester, $28; dorothyperkins.com
Advertisement
13 of 21 Courtesy

Tinley Road

Modacrylic and polyester, $75; piperlime.com
Advertisement
14 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Menswear-Inspired Hat

Strike a masculine-feminine balance by partnering a wool fedora rich in deep, lush shades like oxblood or aubergine, with a skirted coat or flirty cape. Or, take on the menswear trend full force, like at Dsquared2, where models were decked out in dapper styles, complete with bow ties and pocket squares. Club Monaco, wool, $99; clubmonaco.com
Advertisement
15 of 21 Courtesy

French Connection

Wool, $60; frenchconnection.com
Advertisement
16 of 21 Courtesy (2)

Faux Fur Vest

For a timeless look, shrug it over a simple black shift. Got an eye for opulence? Pair it with a jacquard dress. For an edgy-chic ensemble, copy Alice + Olivia and rock out with a detailed tunic, gold lame leggings and sky-high-heeled boots. Georgie, polyester, $395; calpsostbarth.com
Advertisement
17 of 21 Courtesy

Fashion Union

Polyester, $39; fashionunion.com
Advertisement
18 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Knit Pom-Pom Beanie + Scarf

Add a touch of childhood whimsy to your winter wardrobe with a knit pom-pom beanie. Double the fun and coordinate with a matching chunky scarf, like on the Karen Walker runway. Beanie: Forever 21, acrylic, $7; forever21.com
Scarf: Forever 21, acrylic, $15; forever21.com
Advertisement
19 of 21 Courtesy

Gap

Beanie: Acrylic and wool, $20; gap.com
Scarf: Acrylic, polyester and wool, $40; gap.com
Advertisement
20 of 21 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Furry Mittens

At Alexander Wang, the designer sent bundled-up models down the runway, rounding out their looks with beanies and bicep-high furry mittens. Follow suit and pull on a fuzzy pair to keep hands insulated. Echo Design, leather, fur and polyester, $89; lorisshoes.com
Advertisement
21 of 21 Courtesy

Pieces

Polyester, $27; asos.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!