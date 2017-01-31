This Is What Women Actually Want for Valentine's Day

Getty Images, Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 31, 2017 @ 11:45 am

WAIT. Before you duck into the local candy store in pursuit of some heart-shaped chocolate, please, read this story first. That impractical lace "thing" that's supposedly a bra isn't going to make our hearts beat faster (or our boobs look particularly good), but we have some ideas for what will.

Scroll through to shop gifts that she'll actually, truly be obsessed with. 

VIDEO: See How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent Last Valentine's Day

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

The "it" boot 

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner was seen last season sporting the red boot. Now, let's make it all about the pink boot!

Sam Edelman available at Net-a-Porter $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Beauty sleep

She's beautiful with or without makeup on, but a little extra help never hurt anyone. Slip's eye mask promises an uninterrupted night of beauty sleep. Trust us, we tried it. 

available at Net-a-Porter $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Luxe pajamas

Nothing says "I really, really love you" like a pair of candy-striped pajamas. 

Sleepy Jones available at Net-a-Porter $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Statement sunnies

When it comes to sunglasses, it used to be: the bigger the better. Now? Not so much. These Le Specs x Adam Selman cat eye sunnies have been selling out like crazy. Snag a pair in red. She'll thank you for knowing what's up. 

Adam Selman X Le Specs available at Net-a-Porter $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

A piece of logo mania

For the girl that's obsessed with perusing street style, a logo mania-inspired item is the way to go. And this pink Balenciaga scarf is perfect: it screams "fashion" and will keep her warm. 

Balenciaga available at Net-a-Porter $635 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

A simple hoop

These glossy rose gold hoops are the perfect gift for the minimalist jewelry lover.

Monica Vinader available at Net-a-Porter $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Underwear she'll actually wear

Screw the barely there, oddly stringy lingerie. Get her something she'll actually wear on a daily basis. 

Hanky Panky available at Net-a-Porter $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

The forever earrings

Invest in a pair of earrings that she'll have forever. Larkspur & Hawk's creations use an 18th-century technique, a nod to the founder's first career as curator for the New York Historical Society. If that's not the epitome of romance... 

Larkspur & Hawk available at Net-a-Porter $650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

The perfect slip

The perfect pink slip. You'll thank us. 

Fleur du Mal available at Net-a-Porter $500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

A bag upgrade

Upgrade her boring black bag with this Olsen-approved patent leather shopper tote.

Elizabeth and James available at Net-a-Porter $345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Athleisure

Invoke her sport side with a satin cap that's as chic with leggings as it is with a floral dress.

Acne Studios available at Net-a-Porter $120 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!