7 Things To Do if Your Valentine Is Your Dog

If you've chosen your dog as your Valentine this year, then you've made an excellent decision. Significant others are great, but let's be real: Dogs are better. Pet lovers will be the first to tell you that pups are, in fact, the ideal Valentine. They're kind, they're loyal and, above all, they'll never disagree on the date night activity.
As Valentine's Day approaches, we've begun thinking about all the ways to make this lovey-dovey day with your dog extra special. Whether it's your current single status or just a general distaste for the consumer-based nature of the day, there are plenty of reasons to turn your focus to your dear old dog. Read on for some fun ideas for spending Valentine's Day with your four-legged friend—no reservation required.
1. Netflix and Chill
Treat your pup to an evening of vegging out on the couch. The best part? Fido probably won't have any problem watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days yet again.
2. Take a Special Day Trip
Pack your bags and hit the road! It's time to show your furry friend the world outside your apartment. Don't forget the squeaky toys!
3. Document Every Moment of Your Romantic Evening on Social Media
Your timeline will be filled with mushy posts anyway, so you might as well contribute with some sick face swaps of you and your dog.
4. Give Your Dog Some Extra Scratches
They say the best gifts in life are free, and this is a prime example. Your dog won't be able to return the favor, but their uncontrollable tail wagging will be so worth it.
5. Round Up The Dog-Squad
Make it a party and invite some of your dog's best pals over to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Not enough space in your place for that many pups? Coordinate a dog park meet up!
6. Treat Them to a Gourmet Meal
Our dogs spend enough time begging for what's on our plates and Valentine's Day is the perfect time to let them in on the deliciousness. In fact, if you post a photo of the romantic dog-friendly meal you serve your dog on Instagram on Feb. 14 with the hastags #doggydinnerdate and #myollie, dog food delivery company Ollie will donate three of its human-grade dog meals to shelters across the country.
7. Watch The Sunset Together
There's nothing more romantic than watching the sunset with the one you love. Added bonus: It's an amazing photo opp to show everyone how #blessed you are.