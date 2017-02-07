7 Things To Do if Your Valentine Is Your Dog

If you've chosen your dog as your Valentine this year, then you've made an excellent decision. Significant others are great, but let's be real: Dogs are better. Pet lovers will be the first to tell you that pups are, in fact, the ideal Valentine. They're kind, they're loyal and, above all, they'll never disagree on the date night activity.

As Valentine's Day approaches, we've begun thinking about all the ways to make this lovey-dovey day with your dog extra special. Whether it's your current single status or just a general distaste for the consumer-based nature of the day, there are plenty of reasons to turn your focus to your dear old dog. Read on for some fun ideas for spending Valentine's Day with your four-legged friend—no reservation required.

1. Netflix and Chill

romance A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 6, 2016 at 9:10pm PST

Treat your pup to an evening of vegging out on the couch. The best part? Fido probably won't have any problem watching How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days yet again.

2. Take a Special Day Trip

It's been such a special trip being home in Utah with family! Time to go and make 2017 the best year yet! ❄️❤👫🐶🐼🙌🏼 A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Pack your bags and hit the road! It's time to show your furry friend the world outside your apartment. Don't forget the squeaky toys!

3. Document Every Moment of Your Romantic Evening on Social Media

Everybody gettin engaged...meanwhile in my life ... A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:44am PST

Your timeline will be filled with mushy posts anyway, so you might as well contribute with some sick face swaps of you and your dog.

4. Give Your Dog Some Extra Scratches

Happy #NationalPetDay. A photo posted by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

They say the best gifts in life are free, and this is a prime example. Your dog won't be able to return the favor, but their uncontrollable tail wagging will be so worth it.

5. Round Up The Dog-Squad

"You can't sit with us" A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on May 24, 2016 at 7:49pm PDT

Make it a party and invite some of your dog's best pals over to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Not enough space in your place for that many pups? Coordinate a dog park meet up!

6. Treat Them to a Gourmet Meal

Morning! (Morning lasts til 2 on sundays) A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 10, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Our dogs spend enough time begging for what's on our plates and Valentine's Day is the perfect time to let them in on the deliciousness. In fact, if you post a photo of the romantic dog-friendly meal you serve your dog on Instagram on Feb. 14 with the hastags #doggydinnerdate and #myollie, dog food delivery company Ollie will donate three of its human-grade dog meals to shelters across the country.

7. Watch The Sunset Together

My favorite little animals... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Dec 28, 2014 at 5:45pm PST

There's nothing more romantic than watching the sunset with the one you love. Added bonus: It's an amazing photo opp to show everyone how #blessed you are.