What Celebrities Really Want for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, stars are hoping for more than just the standard chocolates, flowers, and presents—well, most of them. Leading up to the most love-filled day of the year, we’ve been asking celebrities and designers what they want, and the answers range from the very simple (sweet treats and homemade gifts) to the downright outrageous (we’re looking at you, Natasha Lyonne). Scroll down to find out what the stars are hoping to get this Valentine’s Day.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

“I kind of want another dog. I have two dogs already—two dachshunds, Dolly and Peggy, who are the loves of my life. So I would love to give them a Valentine’s gift of another dog. I’m actually going to see a litter of English Bull Terriers at the end of the month. So there might be a new addition to the Statham-Whiteley household. We’ll see!”

Sophie Turner

“For Valentine's Day, I want a boyfriend. Haha.”

Jessica Alba

“Definitely something handmade from my kids. A card, maybe a little poem. Honor started to write poems, so maybe she’ll write me a poem—she’s actually kind of good at it. Then my husband, I just want him to be happy. He tore his Achilles and he’s dealing with recovering from that, so he’s going to be in a lot of different casts. I just want him to be happy and not so depressed about having to be in a cast every day.”

Christian Siriano

“Red velvet cupcakes. That’s what I like. But my show is the day before, and Valentine’s Day is always so annoying because I’m always so tired.”

Carly Rae Jepsen 

“I’m very old fashioned. I like me some chocolates and some flowers and a night out.”

Natasha Lyonne

“A Maserati. That’s what I always say. A Maserati and $400,000 in cash. Briefcase, in the Maserati.”

Skyler Samuels 

“Honestly, I want a pint of Ben and Jerry's ice cream. I'm obsessed with the one with Stephen Colbert on it. It's got the waffle cone chips in it. Honestly, food is the way to my heart. So anybody listening, feel free to send me ice cream on V-Day.”

Dave and Odette Annable

“At this point, we want an experience—a night away to let mom and dad babysit and have a stay-cation,” said Odette. Added Dave, “We try to not buy each other material things because I’ll lose them or rip them or something, so we just go have an experience that we’ll talk about for a while.” 

Jennifer Meyer 

“It’s such a fun holiday. My kids make me the cutest things over Valentine’s Day. So as long as they make me cute things, I’m happy. If my husband buys me something beautiful on top of it, then why not? I’ll take it.”

Amber Riley

“I have never tasted Ace of Spades, and I would really love if somebody gave me Ace of Spades so I can drink it on my 30th birthday.”

