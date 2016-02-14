What Celebrities Really Want for Valentine's Day

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This Valentine’s Day, stars are hoping for more than just the standard chocolates, flowers, and presents—well, most of them. Leading up to the most love-filled day of the year, we’ve been asking celebrities and designers what they want, and the answers range from the very simple (sweet treats and homemade gifts) to the downright outrageous (we’re looking at you, Natasha Lyonne). Scroll down to find out what the stars are hoping to get this Valentine’s Day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement