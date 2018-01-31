Valentine's Day Underwear You'll Want to Wear Year Round

Is there a more perfect excuse than Valentine’s Day to upgrade your underwear drawer with a little something special? We think not! That’s why we dug high and low for the perfect undies you need now, regardless of your V-Day plans. Curling up with your remote and a box of chocolates? Go for comfort with the cotton brief in flamingo pink. Have a hot date and looking for something extra flirty? Try the lace hot pants in sheer black. With so many adorable choices, why stick to just one pair for the big day? 

VINTAGE INSPIRED BRIEF

Lace, retro polka dots and mesh = the perfect Valentine's Day pick. 

Stella McCartney $60
PLAYFUL PRINTED THONG

You'll be the queen of hearts in this cheeky printed underpinning.  

Mimi Holliday $55
STRIPED MESH BRIEF

Shocking pink adds a fun kick to your underwear game this holiday (or everyday). 

Les Girls Les Boys $30
LACE BOYFRIEND BRIEF

Super feminine meets borrowed from the boys in this little lacy number. 

Aerie by American Eagle $13
CONTROL TOP BRIEF

You'll never believe these cute briefs have built in shaping technology! 

Spanx $38
COTTON-CREPE BRIEF 

Everyday cotton gets the Valentine's Day treatment in flamingo pink and a slight v front cut. 

Araks $61
LACE BRIEF

Sheer lace in nude leaves little to the imagination. 

La Perla $175
SWISS DOT HOT PANTS

These itty bitty hot pants have that certain je ne sais quoi French girl charm.  

Cosabella $30
TULLE BRIEF

Quintessential tulle undies are the perfect nod to Kate Moss '90s era style lingerie. 

Yasmin Eslami $70
HEART PRINT BRIEF

This extra girly style hits the sweet spot with a festive heart print and easy ruffles. 

Gap $17
CUTOUT HIGH-WAISTED BRIEF

Signature strap detailing gives this option a chic pinup feel. 

Lonely $52
CLASSIC LACE THONG

Simple is totally sexy when it comes to this lacy thong style. 

DKNY $18

