25 Valentine's Day Movies to Stream Because There's No Way You're Going Out

Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
Girl, I get it: Wading through town on Valentine's Day is worse than a crowded train at rush hour. Even if you do have a S.O to share the occasion with, it's still sort of a nightmare scenario. For the few and the proud who would rather spend the night cozied up on the couch with their S.O. or enjoying a rom-com with friends, this roundup is for you. No papier-mâché hearts, no oh-so-you-don't-have-a-reservation sass. This one's for the homebodies.
Scroll through our list of top movies to watch on VDay and where to stream them.
12 of 25 David Giesbrecht/Screen Gems/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS (2011)
13 of 25 Darren Michaels/Focus Features/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
SEEKING A FRIEND FOR THE END OF THE WORLD (2012)
19 of 25 Merie Weismiller Wallace/20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
TITANIC (1997)
