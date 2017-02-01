25 Valentine's Day Movies to Stream Because There's No Way You're Going Out

Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
Shalayne Pulia
Feb 01, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Girl, I get it: Wading through town on Valentine's Day is worse than a crowded train at rush hour. Even if you do have a S.O to share the occasion with, it's still sort of a nightmare scenario. For the few and the proud who would rather spend the night cozied up on the couch with their S.O. or enjoying a rom-com with friends, this roundup is for you. No papier-mâché hearts, no oh-so-you-don't-have-a-reservation sass. This one's for the homebodies.

Scroll through our list of top movies to watch on VDay and where to stream them.

1 of 25 Focus Films/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005)

I've come to believe Keira Knightley is the queen of all things romantic or rom-com. Available to stream on Amazon.

2 of 25 Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY (2001)

The quintessential rom-com, which we might just know every word to. Available to stream on Netflix.

3 of 25 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)

Nicole Kidman absolutely slays as Satine. Available to stream on Amazon.

4 of 25 Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

RUNAWAY BRIDE (1999)

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere star in this late '90s flick about a bride with consistent cold feet. Available to stream on Amazon.

5 of 25 Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS (2003)

Have two stars ever had more chemistry on-screen? Stream it for Benny boo-boo boo-boo-boo. Available on Amazon.

6 of 25 Focus Features/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

ONE DAY (2011)

This one will give you all the feels. Revisit the story of Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) on July 15th year after year as the duo decides what they really want out of life, which just might be one another. Available to stream on Amazon.

7 of 25 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU (1999)

Did you know this was a rendition of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew? If you haven't seen this girl-power classic, you need to. I said need to. Available to stream on Amazon.

8 of 25 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

Baby McDreamy was still steamy. I'm just sayin'. This high school story where love triumphs over money is what we all need right now. Available to stream on Netflix.

9 of 25 Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

CLUELESS (1995)

AS IF we wouldn't include this '90s classic. Available to stream on Netflix.

10 of 25 Summit Entertainment/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

REMEMBER ME (2010)

Fall in love with the complicated romance between Tyler Hawkins (Robert Pattinson) and Ally (Emilie de Ravin) as they face their inner demons with help from each other. Available to stream on Netflix.

11 of 25 Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo

BEFORE WE GO (2014)

A chance encounter at Grand Central Terminal in New York City turns into a night strangers Brooke (Alice Eve) and Nick (Chris Evans) will never forget. Available to stream on Netflix.

12 of 25 David Giesbrecht/Screen Gems/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS (2011)

Love gets in the way of this not-so-strictly friends with benefits situation in this rom-com starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake. Available to stream on Amazon.

13 of 25 Darren Michaels/Focus Features/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

SEEKING A FRIEND FOR THE END OF THE WORLD (2012)

If seeking friendship sounds more fitting this Valentine's Day, check out this comedy-drama featuring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley. Available to stream on Netflix.

14 of 25 Andrew Schwartz/Weinstein Company/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

BEGIN AGAIN (2013)

If you want to be inspired to fall in love with your career, watch Keira Knightley's character step out of the shadow of her unfaithful boyfriend (Adam Levine) to reach her full musical potential with a little nudging from her best friend (James Corden) and a music business exec (Mark Ruffalo). Available to stream on Netflix.

15 of 25 Niko Tavernise/Focus Features/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

MOONRISE KINGDOM (2012)

A New England town is turned upside down when two 12-year-old lovers flee in this Wes Anderson masterpiece. Available to stream on Netflix.

16 of 25 Ron Batzdorff/New Line Cinema/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

VALENTINE'S DAY (2010)

This star-studded flick details complicated romances of all ages. Available to stream on Amazon.

17 of 25 Wilson Webb/Weinstein Company/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

CAROL (2015)

This Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated drama stars Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett as a photographer and older woman who fall in love in the '50s. Available to stream on Amazon

18 of 25 New World Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

HEATHERS (1988)

If you're lookng for a dark comedy, check out this twisted cult classic featuring Stranger Things star Winona Ryder and her character's psychotic boyfriend as the duo gets mixed up in a series of murders. Available to stream on Netflix.

19 of 25 Merie Weismiller Wallace/20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

TITANIC (1997)

We'll never let go, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio)! Make it count this Valentine's Day and watch this heartbreaking epic. Available to stream on Amazon.

20 of 25 Fox Searchlight/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

This is the Oscar and Golden globe-winning film that catapulted Dev Patel and Freida Pinto into global fame. It is a ravishing love story set in Mumbai that follows kids born in the slums who manage to beat all the odds against him. Available to stream on Amazon.

21 of 25 Fox Searchlight/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

500 DAYS OF SUMMER (2009)

This modern love story will understand your heartbreak and give you hope for new love (with an epic Central Park dance scene to boot) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. Available to stream on Amazon.

22 of 25 Courtesy of The Everett Collection

LOVE STORY (1970)

This is the Golden Globe and Oscar-winning romance you've probably never seen, but you should. Find out how two unlikely lovers find each other and why "Love means never having to say you're sorry," by streaming on Amazon.

23 of 25 Courtesy of The Everett Collection

ANNIE HALL (1977)

The quirky love story that set the standard for modern rom-coms is a must-see if you haven't already. Available to stream on Amazon.

24 of 25 Sony Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

NICK AND NORAH'S INFINITE PLAYLIST (2008)

If a whirlwind night in New York City's indie rock scene sounds like your ideal adventure, this movie starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings is for you. Available to stream on Amazon.

25 of 25 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

SAY ANYTHING... (1989)

Find out why John Cusack's boombox serenade is one of the most romantic scenes from the '80s with this flick featuring two high schoolers who fall in love despite their differences. Available to stream on Amazon.

