16 Chic Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life

Courtesy (6)
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Jan 31, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

It doesn't matter how you actually feel about Valentine's Day. You could be a pessimist and believe it's a made-up commercial-driven holiday or you could be a hopeless romantic and think of it as a celebration of true love. Regardless of which camp you fall in, the fact of the matter is this: You have to get your significant other a present. It's just how life works. It's how relationships work.

And to ensure a healthy relationship? The perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day, which we've found. Sixteen of them, in fact. From sleek Sylvain le Hen fashion barrettes to chic coffee table books, we compiled the ultimate V-Day gift guide that she will love.

1 of 16 Courtesy

PROENZA SCHOULER SWEATER

Give your heart with a heart cut-out.

Proenza Schouler available at proenzaschouler.com $790 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

COMME DES GARçon wallet

Bonus if you leave a little message tucked inside.

Comme des Garcons available at ssense.com $205 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

HERMÉS PILLOW

Think of the symbolism here! You'll cushion her if she ever falls. 

Hermes available at sashabikoff.com $1,250 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

JIMMY CHOO SCARF

Pink? And sprinkled with teeny-tiny hearts? This one might be the sweetest scarf ever. 

Jimmy Choo available at jimmychoo.com $225 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

VINTAGE CARTIER HOOP EARRINGS

Nothing says love quite like vintage Cartier.

Cartier available at www.christies.com $2000 - $3000 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

TOM FORD GLASSES

The gift of sight!

Tom Ford available at ssense.com $495 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

MARIGOT PAJAMA SET

She'll appreicate this darling gingham-print set.

Marigot available at marigotcollection.com $130 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

HOTLIPS BY SOLANGE RING

A non-cheesy statement ring (here are nine other options).

available at hotlipsbysolange.com $95 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

RAG & BONE HAT

May we present to you: the chicest, most versatile hat ever.

Rag & Bone available at barneys.com $225 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

SYLVAIN LE HEN BARRETTES 

Give her the gift of flyaway-free hair.

Shop them: Silver barrette, $80; ssense.com. Red barrette, $60; ssense.com.

11 of 16 Courtesy

THE ROW PUMPS

And heels that won't hurt her.

The Row available at net-a-porter.com $795 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

KATHLEEN WHITAKER EARRINGS

A pair of exquisite earrings that she'll wear forever.

Kathleen Whitaker available at kathleenwhitaker.com $1,775 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

CIRE TRUDON ROOM SPRAY

How chic is this bottle?

available at jennikayne.com $190 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy (2)

MRS JOHN L STRONG CARDS AND HAY PEN

So she can spread the love.

Shop them: Mrs John L Strong cards, $45; mrsstrong.com. HAY pen, $8; theline.com.

15 of 16 Courtesy (3)

FASHION BOOKS

Her dream coffee tablescape awaits.

Shop them: The Little Book of Paris by Dominique Foufelle, $17; barneys.comDior by Avedon by Justine Picardie and Olivier Saillard, $175; barneys.comSlim Aarons: Women by Laura Hawk, $85; barneys.com.

16 of 16 Courtesy

CEDES MILANO TABLETOP LIGHTER

Hand crafted from Milan, this mother-of-pearl tabletop lighter is meant to be shown off.

available at theline.com $395 SHOP NOW

