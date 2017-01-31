16 Chic Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life

It doesn't matter how you actually feel about Valentine's Day. You could be a pessimist and believe it's a made-up commercial-driven holiday or you could be a hopeless romantic and think of it as a celebration of true love. Regardless of which camp you fall in, the fact of the matter is this: You have to get your significant other a present. It's just how life works. It's how relationships work.

And to ensure a healthy relationship? The perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day, which we've found. Sixteen of them, in fact. From sleek Sylvain le Hen fashion barrettes to chic coffee table books, we compiled the ultimate V-Day gift guide that she will love.

