17 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Your Man

From lingerie and heart-stamped accessories to flowers and chic sleepwear, Valentine's Day can seem like a holiday that is all about you. But because giving is just as good as receiving—if not better—we’ve rounded up the most stylish finds that your man will love.
To take his workwear up a notch, wrap up a crisp button front shirt, a luxe leather briefcase, or a fresh new tie. If you want to revamp his off-duty wardrobe, a wool baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, or cool new Nike sneakers will do the trick. If your man is all about tech gadgets (aren't they all?), pick up a brand new FitBit, a back up charger, or a not-so-basic iPhone case. Whichever route you choose to take, ahead, you'll find a gift you'll love to give and he'll love to get. Oh, and if he just wants some chocolate, we've got you covered on that end, too.
