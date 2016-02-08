17 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Your Man

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Feb 08, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

From lingerie and heart-stamped accessories to flowers and chic sleepwear, Valentine's Day can seem like a holiday that is all about you. But because giving is just as good as receiving—if not better—we’ve rounded up the most stylish finds that your man will love.

To take his workwear up a notch, wrap up a crisp button front shirt, a luxe leather briefcase, or a fresh new tie. If you want to revamp his off-duty wardrobe, a wool baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, or cool new Nike sneakers will do the trick. If your man is all about tech gadgets (aren't they all?), pick up a brand new FitBit, a back up charger, or a not-so-basic iPhone case. Whichever route you choose to take, ahead, you'll find a gift you'll love to give and he'll love to get. Oh, and if he just wants some chocolate, we've got you covered on that end, too. 

RELATED: Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life

1 of 17 Courtesy

WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie boots

$575 SHOP NOW
2 of 17 Courtesy

Derek Rose bath robe

$220 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Paul Smith London tie

$180 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 Courtesy

Lanvin cufflinks

$200 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Courtesy

Jack Spade back up phone charger

$38 SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Courtesy

Acne Studios sneakers

$380 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Courtesy

Kenzo backpack

$240 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Courtesy

Smythson Watch roll

$595 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Courtesy

Zara parka

$149 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Courtesy

Ray-Ban sunglasses

$235 SHOP NOW
11 of 17 Courtesy

Nike sneakers

$130 SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Courtesy

FitBit Wireless Fitness Watch

$250 SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Courtesy

WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie briefcase

$1,395 SHOP NOW
14 of 17 Courtesy

Brunello Cucinelli Baseball Cap

$330 SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Courtesy

Native Union iPhone 6 Case

$40 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Courtesy

Uniqlo Shirt

$30 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
17 of 17 Courtesy

Bally wallet

$325 SHOP NOW

