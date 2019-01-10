21 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts That'll Last Longer Than Flowers

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, it can be easy to go the cliche route. You know, pink-and-red balloons, overpriced flowers (that wilt before the clock strikes midnight), heart-shaped chocolates. But if you're truly a great gift giver (or simply trying to step up your game in 2019), you'll want to wrap up something cool and unique to leave the woman in your life pleasantly surprised.

If the thought of picking out the perfect gift is giving you anxiety, don't sweat it. Below, you'll find 25 of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas online right now. Whether you're shopping for something to make mom feel special, attempting to please your new girlfriend, need a romantic gift to impress your fashionable wife, or simply want your best friend to know that she's, well, the best, you'll find exactly the right gift for every woman in your life ahead.

RELATED: 14 Unique Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

The goal is to buy a gift that has a personal touch and feels thoughtful. But remember: The best gifts for women are often the ones that are functional and can be put to good use everyday — like an ultrasonic diffuser that'll make any room in the house smell like a spa or a statement handbag that's sure to make all of her friends jealous.

But you don't have to go the super-expensive route. Most of the romantic Valentine gift ideas below are pretty cheap, ringing in at under $100. And some of the brands are blessing us with special offers and discounts. So get to it and find the perfect, personalized gift to ensure you'll both have a happy Valentine's Day.

1. Best Gift for the Attention Grabber

Image zoom Courtesy

Give her a conversation starter like this bamboo tote, which is almost like a functional piece of art.

Shop It: Cult Gaia Cora Mini Bamboo Tote, $160; net-a-porter.com.

2. Best Gift for the Music Lover

Image zoom Courtesy

Take her back in time with this pink portable turntable that has major vintage vibes. This suitcase-style turntable also has built-in Bluetooth, so she can play digital music through the speakers, too.

Shop It: Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Portable Turntable, $90; saks.com.

3. Best Gift for the Statement Maker

Image zoom Courtesy

Here's the perfect way to help her break out of her all-black-everything streak. The leopard print is right on trend, but also has a classic factor that makes it a timeless staple.

Shop It: I.Am.Gia Stefani Coat, $100; shopbop.com.

4. Best Gift for the Girl Whose Blowouts Are Always on Point

Image zoom Courtesy

These flexible hair clips are one of the biggest trends in hair accessories right now. The pearl embellishments add a ladylike twist, making them the perfect finishing touch to any hairdo.

Shop It: Pixie Market Double Pearl Barrettes, $16; pixiemarket.com.

5. Best Gift for the Woman Who Needs a Stress Reliever

Image zoom Courtesy

Help her relax when she comes home with a diffuser that infuses aromatic essential oils into the air.

Shop It: Helias Matte Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser, $85; saks.com.

6. Best Gift for the Woman Who Loves Jewelry

Image zoom Courtesy

It'll be love at first sight when she unwraps this pair of tortoise drop earrings. The double drop design is lined in 18-carat gold and is made in the USA.

Shop It: Shashi Cassie Dro . Earrings, $42; shopbop.com.

7. Best Gift for the Gym Goer That's Really There for the Selfie

Image zoom Courtesy

Maybe she likes to work out or maybe she really just likes running errands in gym clothes. Either way, she'll appreciate this twist-front top from Nike.

Shop It: Nike Cropped Twisted Dri-FIT Tank, $35; net-a-porter.com.

8. Best Gift for Your Work Wife

Image zoom Courtesy

So you have a partner in crime at work. Show her how much you value your friendship (and her listening to you bitch and moan) with these super-adorable pencils by Kate Spade. They have a gold finish and each one has a different quote that'll keep her motivated throughout the day.

Shop It: Kate Spade New York As Good As Gold Pencil Set, $20; shopbop.com.

9. Best Gift for the Woman Who Doesn't Want to Grow Up

Image zoom Courtesy

Yes, adults can wear friendship bracelets — especially when they are as colorful and cool as these enamel ones by Roxanne Assoulin. Grab one or a few for the ultimate pile of arm candy.

Shop It: Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet, $85; net-a-porter.com.

10. Best Gift for the Woman Who Has a Sweet Tooth

Image zoom Courtesy

Who says candy is only for kids? These champagne-flavored gummies are perfect for adults and they also come with shimmering champagne glasses.

Shop It: Sugarfina Pop the Champagne Gift Set, $48; neimanmarcus.com.

11. Best Gift for the Woman Who Never Turns Down a Happy Hour

Image zoom Courtesy

I mean, you never know when you're going to need to make a toast. So give her something that will come in handy for those moments — like this mini cocktail kit.

Shop It: W&P Carry-on Hot Toddy Cocktail Kit, $24; saks.com.

12. Best Gift for the Hard to Impress

Image zoom Courtesy

She'll be blown away when she finds out that these real roses will last for up to year. The brand puts each flower through a special preservation process and they're packaged in a luxurious box.

Shop It: Venus et Fleur Ecaudorean Eternity de Venus, $139; saks.com.

13. Best Gift for the Girl Who Has More Beauty Products Than Clothes

Image zoom Courtesy

She can use these calming crystals in an at-home facial treatment to massage her favorite skincare products into her skin, improving product absorption as well as uplifting and rejuvenating skin.

Shop It: Girl Undiscovered Stars Aligning Crystals, $29; neimanmarcus.

14. Best Gift for the Homebody

If binge-watching a TV series on Netflix or staying in and cuddling sounds like more fun than going out on the weekends, then she'll appreciate these cozy two-tone socks. They're made with a velvet finish that makes it feel like you're walking on clouds.

Shop It: Free People Colorblocked Velvet Socks, $7; macys.com.

15. Best Gift for the Girl That Never Misses a Trend

Image zoom Courtesy

This will be the next "It" bag to blow up in fashion (you heard it here first). Help your trendsetter keep up with this pyramid-shaped bag, which, by the way, is a design by Tory Burch's nieces.

Shop It: Neely & Chloe Pyramid Bag, $238; orchardmile.com.

16. Best Gift for the Woman Who Loves Entertaining

Image zoom Courtesy

You'll be hard pressed to find a serving-tray set more beautiful than this one. And your someone special will be more than pleased to add this decorative design, which is made of lacquered wood, German silver, and mother of pearl, to her collection.

Shop It: Ladorada Two-Piece Wood, Mother Of Pearl & German Silver Yin Yang Tray Set, $158; saks.com.

17. Best Gift for the Woman Who Appreciates Custom Gifts

Image zoom Courtesy

Looking for a personalized valentine? This stainless steel water bottle fits the bill.

Shop It: Personalized Water Bottle, $25 and up; etsy.com.

18. Best Gift for the Woman Who Loves Accessories

Image zoom Courtesy

Does she really need another pair of earrings? Of course she does, especially if we're talking about these cool, open hoop earrings, which are only $36.

Shop It: Baublebar Helyn Lucite Hoop Earrings, $36; baublebar.com.

19. Best Gift for the Girl That Has Everything

Image zoom Courtesy

You can never go wrong with a luxe candle, especially one that has packaging as pretty as LesRuches. She'll keep this on display long after the jasmine-scented organic beeswax has burned out.

Shop It: LesRuches Jasmine Organic Beeswax Candle, $24; amazon.com.

20. Best Gift for the Poetic Writer

Image zoom Courtesy

Here's a pocket-size journal that can be carried everywhere. The pages include week-at-a-view and month-at-view sections that will help keep her priorities in order.

Shop It: Graphic Image Pocket Journal, $45; saks.com.

RELATED: See All of Our Gifts for Valentine Here