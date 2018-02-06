13 Valentine's Day Fashion Gift Ideas He'll Actually Love

Courtesy (6)
Callie Turner (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Feb 06, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

There’s gift-giving and then there’s thoughtful gift-giving. In a sea of sugary candies and red and pink everything, maybe give him something he’ll actually like? And not just like, but like-like—catch my drift? Give him something he’ll actually love (and not just smile and nod at). From sleek headphones to a luxe shaving kit, scroll through for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the man in your life.

VIDEO: Gift Wrapping Tips & Tricks

 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Suede Bomber Jacket

Give him a bomber that'll redefine his weekend style.

$1,380 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Zip Hunter's Tote Bag With Strap

Give him a tote that can withstand rugged use.

L.L. Bean $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera

Make sure he has a way to document all of his stylish outfits.

Fuji $123 (Originally $180) SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Timex Watch

Up his accessory game with this head-turning timepiece.

J. Crew $128 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Hook & Albert Camo Weekender

Inspire him to travel more with this must-have weekender.

Banana Republic $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Tonal Suede Baseball Hat

Add a fashion-forward hat to his collection.

Calvin Klein $39 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

180 The Moccasin Suede Loafers

Elevate his dress shoes with an impeccable new pair of kicks.

$855 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Italian cashmere crewneck sweater

Give him something he'll put to good use—like this soft sweater.

J. Crew $225 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Four Piece Shaving Set

Pamper him with this 4-piece set that will keep his skin smooth.

$395 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Air Presto Essential Sneaker

Don't let him go another day wearing those old, worn-out sneakers.

Nike $120 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Business Card Case

Up his work accessories with this luxe business card holder.

Valextra $265 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones

Grab a pair of headphones that won't ruin his outfit game.

Master & Dynamic $400 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Moroccan Neroli Post Shaving Lotion

Rehydrate his skin after shaving with this soothing lotion.

Aesop $43 SHOP NOW

