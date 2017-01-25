Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Chocolate Edition

Courtesy
Anne Vorrasi
Jan 25, 2017 @ 11:00 am

What’s a Valentine’s Day gift that’s casual enough to give to your work bestie, yet extraordinary enough to give to your boo? Chocolate. Here’s a roundup of the most decadent offerings you’ll find this season, from exotic bars from Vietnam to bonafide bon bon boxes filled with a copious amount of flavorful treats.

With choices like these, there’s no way you won’t win serious brownie points with the people you love.

Terraine

Terraine

Insanely beautiful dark and white chocolate bon bons adorned with an edible gold fleck will make hearts of all ages swoon.

Godiva

Godiva

Velvety flavored ganache turned into mini "slices" inspired by the tastiest cakes around? Yes, please!

Marou

Marou

Looking for something exotic? We present to you Marou, the first and only chocolate company from Vietnam.

Fire & Raw

Fire & Raw 

We can’t get enough of Brooklyn-based Fine and Raw’s goodies that are as intense in flavor as the love in your heart.

Ticket

Ticket

These single-serving hot chocolate on a stick treats adorned with candies rocking your favorite Conversation Heart phrases are melt-in-your-cup good.

Tout Sweet

Tout Sweet

As dreamy as the man who makes them, this box of nibbles and kisses by Top Chef winner Yigit Pura will make any sweets-lover swoon.

Jacques Torres

Jacques Torres 

Give (or get) a huge kiss from Mr. Chocolate himself, Jacques Torres.

Compartes

Compartes

No one can elevate a classic Oreo from ordinary to extra fancy like Jonathan Grahm of Compartes Chocolates.

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gotham Bar and Grill

N.Y.C.’s Gotham Bar and Grill’s line of bars are as pleasing to the eye as they are on the palate.

Alma Chocolate

Alma Chocolate 

Your Valentine can have her gold and eat it too with this gilded chocolate bar that’s covered with edible 23-karat gold leaves.

Jcoco

Jcoco 

These adorable mini chocolate bars wrapped in a rainbow of wrapping sheets are a joy to look at and eat.

Tcho

Tcho 

A box of individually wrapped, single-origin dark chocolate tiles from San Francisco chocolatier Tcho are easy to share with friends or take on the go.

John & Kira

John & Kira 

Shower your love with a tower of whimsical treats that are shaped as hearts, flowers and butterflies.

See's

See's 

Honey marshmallow filled chocolate hearts would make anyone’s heart flutter.

Vosges Haut Chocolat

Vosges Haut Chocolat

The only thing better than this studded box filled with exotic bon bons from Vosges Haut Chocolat is the super stud gifting it.

