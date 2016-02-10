Valentine’s Day Beauty Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Erin Lukas
Feb 10, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

You may think that your affinity for a cat-eye or bold lip boils down to your own personal taste and what complements your features, but your makeup preferences may in fact be written in the stars. We consult our horoscopes for everything from career to love advice, so why not look to your birth chart to lead you to a makeup shade or look that’s out of this world for the most romantic day of the year: Valentine’s Day?

Whether you’re coupled up or meeting someone new, your zodiac sign can help you choose the right beauty look that will guarantee you flourish on the day of love, where the stakes for romance are at an all-time high.

InStyle turned to Ophira Edut, one-half of The AstroTwins to find out what’s currently written in the stars for all signs. “Valentine’s Day comes in on the wings of a Taurus moon, which is an Earth sign. This means that all signs are going to feel and act slightly out of character.”

What does that mean for your Valentine’s Day beauty? Now is the time to take a risk and try a new shade or product for your plans this Sunday. Read on for the best Valentine’s Day colors and makeup looks for each zodiac sign that are guaranteed to capture hearts.

Aquarius

The usually no-fuss and minimalist Aquarians are going to want to embrace the romance of Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. If you’re an Aquarius, instead of sticking to the basics, branch out by adding feminine touches to your beauty routine for the night. Sweep the multicolored CoverGirl TruBlend Blush ($10; ulta.com) for a soft flush that also highlights the cheekbones, and paint on Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint in Sweet ($24; sephora.com) for lips that look like your own—just extra kissable.

Libra

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year when the stakes to be seductive are at an all time high, but Libras are going to feel the desire to tone down their sex appeal for a more moderate look. A matte plum lip like Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Processed Plum ($8; ulta.com) and a lighter hand on the signature smoky eye using the shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye-Con No. 3 Plush Eyeshadow in Seductress ($39; marcjacobsbeauty.com) will take Libras’ vampy vibes down a rating from R to PG-13.

Aries

Generally speaking, Aries tend to be over the top, and no other sign is more likely to show up to a weekend brunch with chiseled, contoured cheeks and wearing the current season’s It lipstick hue. With the moon in Taurus, take a turn for more subdued, sophisticated makeup that’s luxurious, not boring. A thin, precise cat-eye flick using a ultra-fine tip eyeliner like Maybelline Master Precise Skinny Gel Pencil ($8; ulta.com), paired with a rich berry lip like Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lipstick in So Berry Sexy ($22; toofaced.com), will make for a refined look for Aries’ Valentine’s Day dinner date at the latest restaurant to dine and be seen at. 

Leo

Leos tend to be ahead of the pack, but this holiday they’ll feel the need to take a few steps back—but that doesn’t mean you should skimp on your beauty routine when stepping out to a fancy dinner date with your Valentine. Pair a classic red lip like Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick in Legendary ($21; nordstrom.com) with a sweep of a neutral eyeshadow like L’Oreal Paris Little Beige Dress ($6; lorealparisusa.com) for a slightly subtle combination than your sign would turn to, but is none the less striking. 

Virgo

Always up for an adventure, this sign is not only willing to take risks by going on a Valentine’s Day first date, but Virgos are also experimental when it comes to their makeup. Virgos should try sweeping Laura Mercier Luster Eye Color in Sherazade ($25; macys.com), a shimmery green color with gold flecks, and pair it with Bobbi Brown Shimmer Lip Color in Beige Gold Shimmer ($27; nordstrom.com) to fake a warm, glowing complexion that’s often a souvenir from taking a trip to escape cold climates. 

Taurus

With the moon in their sign, Taurus are feeling confident to experiment and bring something new to their beauty routines. There’s no better way to take the spotlight than with a bit of sparkle. Worn alone or over your favorite shadow, Ulta Glitter Top Coat in High Maintenance ($10; ulta.com) will dazzle your date along with your moves on a Valentine’s Day night out dancing. 

Gemini

For Geminis, this Valentine’s Day is all about amping up the romance with a stunning beauty look. A shimmery smoky eye in warm tones is the antidote to a successful night with your date. Use  Dior 5 Couleurs Designer The Makeup Artist “Tutorial” Palette in #508 Nude Pink ($62; dior.com) to create a blended, slightly smudged eye that’s soft and sultry.

Cancer

There’s no better time for cancers to let their beauty freak flags fly than during cocktails at a trendy bar with their Valentines. Since all signs—cancers included—are acting out of character during this moon cycle so step out of your comfort zone and try an edgy beauty trend that you would normally sit on the sidelines for. A few swipes NYX Cosmetics Color Mascara in Blue ($7; nyxcosmetics.com) on your lashes is just the right off-kilter detail in your makeup that will capture your date’s attention. 

Scorpio

Vampy Scorpios are also another sign that will have the urge to switch up their date night beauty vibe. Instead of a sultry look, Scorpios should try applying a singular color that’s pastel and shimmery like Nars Cosmetics The Multiple in Copacabana ($39; narscosmetics.com), on their lids including the inner corners to open up the eyes, their cheek bones to highlight, and a few dabs on their lips. The end result is a balanced complexion with an ethereal glow that will captivate their dinner companion. 

Sagittarius

The green-thumbed Sagittarius knows that the key to any killer beauty look starts with their skin. This Valentine’s Day, this sign should stick to its natural roots and focus on creating a fresh face. Giorgio Armani Maestro Glow Foundation ($64; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) is a sheer, lightweight foundation infused with skincare oils and pigment that glides on evenly to give Sagittarians a radiant glow.

Capricorn

Capricorns are stepping out of the shadows for their Valentine’s Day plans and swapping their usual no-makeup makeup looks for something bold. This sign can channel red carpet glamour by lining their lids with a dramatic cat-eye using a gilded liner like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($20; urbandecay.com) instead of their basic black. 

Pisces

There’s no denying it, Pisces are experts at having a good time no matter where a date may take them and this sign’s approach to makeup is just as eclectic. They'll love the fun shades included in Urban Decay’s Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette ($55; sephora.com), which they can mix and match for a playful Valentine’s Day date night look that’s all their own. 

