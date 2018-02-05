11 Ways to Treat Yo' Damn Self This Valentine's Day

Sure it's nice to let someone else shower you with gifts. But there's certainly no reason to sit around waiting for that guy to do what you can for yourself. It doesn't matter if you're dating or single as a one-dollar bill, you need to show yourself some love.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Maybe that means putting your cell phone on airplane mode and turning your bathroom into a spa. Or how about indulging in that statement bag you've been eyeing since last year? Whatever you're thinking, it's time to exercise some self-love. And what better day to do it then on Valentine's Day?

Ahead, we've rounded a few clever gift ideas for the most important person: you.

VIDEO: See How the Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day