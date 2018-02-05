11 Ways to Treat Yo' Damn Self This Valentine's Day

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Feb 05, 2018

Sure it's nice to let someone else shower you with gifts. But there's certainly no reason to sit around waiting for that guy to do what you can for yourself. It doesn't matter if you're dating or single as a one-dollar bill, you need to show yourself some love.

Maybe that means putting your cell phone on airplane mode and turning your bathroom into a spa. Or how about indulging in that statement bag you've been eyeing since last year? Whatever you're thinking, it's time to exercise some self-love. And what better day to do it then on Valentine's Day?

Ahead, we've rounded a few clever gift ideas for the most important person: you.

Go on a Stay-cation

Pack your bags and head to your nearest hotel for an in-town mini escape. Places like the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort offer specials for ladies who want to treat themselves—like the Ms. Independent package, which includes spa, room, and drink deals that are perfect for an I-need-some-me-time experience.

Make a toast

Do you really need a reason to buy yourself a bottle of champagne? Nope. But go ahead and pop open a fancy bottle because you deserve it, honey.
Whip up a special dish

If cooking makes you happy, put together a special breakfast with this heart-shaped waffle maker. Don't forget to grab that champagne to make mimosas, too.

Marry Yourself

Proof that you can do just about anything on your own: sologamy (aka self-marriage). Several ladies are putting a ring on it. And by it, I mean, their own left hand, committing to always love and cherish themselves. Hey, even Carrie on Sex and the City considered it.

Wear Lingerie for Yourself

Slip on a sexy lace bra underneath that chunky sweater for an instant confidence boost that no one else has to know about.

Buy Yourself Flowers

You don't need a special occasion or reason to grab a pretty bouquet for yourself. But on Valentine's Day, why not buy one online, write a sweet note, and have it delivered to your place?

Secure the Bag

Grab yourself something that will remind you everyday how much you love, well, you. This bag is a classic, and you know you deserve to carry it on your arm.

Try something a little smaller

Looking for luxury at a lower price point? A chic wallet will always make a girl smile. Plus it'll keep you focused on stacking more coins this years.

Enjoy a cheat day (or two)

Take a well-deserved break from that New Year diet and enjoy some sweets. Dylan's Candy Bar makes the ultimate set with chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, and more.

Step Your Game Up

Life's too short to keep drooling over those shoes. Go ahead and give yourself something to show off. After all, you work way too hard not to.

Get a massage

A relaxing massage is always a good idea, especially one that includes this cordless eye massager. Yes, eye massager. It combines heat and air compression to soothe tired eyes as you enjoy a renewing nap.
