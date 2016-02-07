 7 Sweet Valentine’s Day Gifts That Won’t Ruin Your New Year’s Resolution

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to ruin your get-fit resolutions for 2016. Chocolates will surely abound and tempt you during the romantic day, but we're here to help you keep your word. Instead of taking a bite of those Hershey's Kisses, indulge in some sweet beauty products that are sure to satisfy. From candy-coated nail polish to savory fragrances for your guy, there are a host of delicious items to shop that won't knock you off track. Scroll down to see the options below.