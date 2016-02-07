 7 Sweet Valentine’s Day Gifts That Won’t Ruin Your New Year’s Resolution

Courtesy (4); Time Inc. Digital Studios; Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Feb 07, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to ruin your get-fit resolutions for 2016. Chocolates will surely abound and tempt you during the romantic day, but we're here to help you keep your word. Instead of taking a bite of those Hershey's Kisses, indulge in some sweet beauty products that are sure to satisfy. From candy-coated nail polish to savory fragrances for your guy, there are a host of delicious items to shop that won't knock you off track. Scroll down to see the options below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sugarbomb Box o' Powder Blush

Score a natural-looking flush with this blush palette that includes four sweet luminous shades.

Benefit Cosmetics $29 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Essential Cosmetic Bag

Enjoy Bons and Sweetheart candies on your makeup bag for a harmless dose of dessert.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Melted Chocolate in Chocolate Honey

Here's a shimmering nude lipstick that will make your pucker shine and also appease your chocolate cravings.

Too Faced $21 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Hubby for Dessert Nail Polish

This milkshake-hued polish looks good enough to eat, plus, the lilac shade is the perfect color that will standout in a see of fiery red and hot pink manicures.

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Chocolate & Rose Hips Beauty Masque

Grab the girls for an at-home spa party with this yummy treatment filled with chocolate liquor and nourishing antioxidants.

Shea Terra $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Salted Caramel Ceramic Candle

Fill the air with the luscious caramel scent of this candle that comes in an adorable reusable jar.

$21 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Boss The Scent

The latest Hugo Boss scent includes rugged elements of leather that define masculinity, but it also includes a subtle aroma of strawberries dipped in chocolate that was inspired by the rare maninka fruit of Africa.

Hugo Boss $68 SHOP NOW

