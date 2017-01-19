Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts for When You Haven't Defined the Relationship

Getty Images, Courtesy
Lindsay Dolak
Jan 19, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Ah, Valentine's Day, the mushiest day of the year. For linked lovers, February 14th means showering one another with as much chocolate and affection as the human body and individual emotional capacity will allow. But what about those among us perpetually asking our partners "what are we?" (or silently pondering the thought). For those could-be-cute couples who have yet to put a name on their relationship (shhh ... don't tell them we called it that), Valentine's Day can be a bit tricky. You want to show you care, but you don't want to push any boundaries.

If you and your "person you're texting a lot right now" have decided to acknowledge the day of love (a step in itself, we must say!), keep scrolling for a list of gifts suitable for the undefined relationship.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Binge-Watching Survival Kit

Comes complete with coasters, cleansing towelettes, and a sofa yoga guide so you can Netflix and chill your hearts out. 

available at American Eagle $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

NFL Shield New Era Logo 9FORTY Adjustable Hat

A simple way to say "I hate that you sulk when your favorite team loses, but I support you anyway." 

available at Fanatics $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Happy Socks in Geometric Pink

Indulge a trendy man's love of funky dress socks with a V-Day spin. 

available at Nordstrom $12 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tinder Nightmares

Nothing makes you appreciate your partner like reading up on the craziness of the dating world. 

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Beatles - 1 2XLP

You gave your highschool crush a mixtape; you give your "I don't know what we are" guy vinyl.

available at Urban Outfitters $39 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Facial Fuel

For the guy always stealing swipes of your favorite moisturizer. 

available at Nordstrom $42 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

The Book of Questions

For when you want to know more than "what are we?"

available at Urban Outfitters $9 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Full-Size Sandalwood Shaving Kit

Treat him to an upgraded shaving experience and treat yourself to a clean shaven man (you know, if you're into that kind of thing).

available at Mr. Porter $120 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Chocolate Whiskey

Skip the traditional sweets for something with a bit more kick.

available at Mouth $28 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Pixel Heart Heat Changing Mug

Wake up to kind-of-sort-of love with a mug with a tech twist.

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW

