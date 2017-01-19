Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts for When You Haven't Defined the Relationship

Ah, Valentine's Day, the mushiest day of the year. For linked lovers, February 14th means showering one another with as much chocolate and affection as the human body and individual emotional capacity will allow. But what about those among us perpetually asking our partners "what are we?" (or silently pondering the thought). For those could-be-cute couples who have yet to put a name on their relationship (shhh ... don't tell them we called it that), Valentine's Day can be a bit tricky. You want to show you care, but you don't want to push any boundaries.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments

If you and your "person you're texting a lot right now" have decided to acknowledge the day of love (a step in itself, we must say!), keep scrolling for a list of gifts suitable for the undefined relationship.