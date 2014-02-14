Shop 10 Flirty Lingerie Sets for Valentine's Day

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without a visit to the lingerie department! For some, it's the one day of the year where your underthings require some serious throught and consideration -- so we're here to help. We searched high and low for 10 sets that achieve the right blend of sophistication, sexiness and playfulness for every type of personality. Are you anti-pink? Not into frills? This sheer navy one from H&M is right up with your alley. Plus, the soft champagne lining adds that special something.

For a sporty, modern take on lacy underthings, this cool black-banded criss-cross set by For Love & Lemons is the perfect choice. And we threw in some traditional picks, like this pretty blush pink pair from Zinke, too. From unexpected colors (chatreuse! ultraviolet!) to modern silhouettes, see all the intimates we fell in love with.

1 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

$18 (bra) and $10 (briefs); hm.com
2 of 10 Courtesy

For Love & Lemons

$84 (bra) and $68 (briefs); freepeople.com
3 of 10 Courtesy

Zinke

$92 (bra) and $70 (briefs); journelle.com
4 of 10 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

$165 (bra) and $95 (briefs); net-a-porter.com
5 of 10 Courtesy

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur

$92 (bra) and $46 (briefs); net-a-porter.com
6 of 10 Courtesy

Eberjey

$55 (bra) and $44 (panty); anthropologie.com
7 of 10 Courtesy

IntiMint Cosabella

$35 (bra) and $25 (briefs); intimint.com
8 of 10 Courtesy

Uye Surana

$70 (bra) and $38 (briefs); uyesurana.com
9 of 10 Courtesy

Hanky Panky

$45 (bra) and $87 for three (briefs); net-a-porter.com
10 of 10 Courtesy

Lilipiache

$84 (bra) and $66 (briefs); journelle.com

