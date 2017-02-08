6 Sexy Beauty Products You Need for Valentine's Day

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 08, 2017

Looking to really heat things up this Valentine's Day? Whether you're hoping for a romantic night out or a steamy night in, you'll want to plan accordingly, right down to your beauty arsenal. That's why we put together a list of the sexiest beauty products guaranteed to get you and your boo in the mood. From luxurious massage oils to kissable body shimmer, scroll down to shop our picks now!

Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Honey Bath

The decadent crème brûlée scent of this bubble bath is as indulgent as a box of Russell Stover's—without any of the guilt. 

Maison Martin Margiela Replica Fragrance in Lipstick On

Inspired by the idea of a woman applying red lipstick in her boudoir, soft iris and orange flower notes get some sex appeal with the addition of heady elements like tonka bean, vanilla bourbon, and patchouli.

Benefit Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

Between the natural-looking flush it gives your cheeks, the fact that it won't kiss off when used as a lip stain, and the product's risqué beginnings, Benefit's Benetint is definitely one beauty staple guaranteed to bring out your inner bombshell.

Booty Parlor Kissable Body Shimmer

Paired with a low-cut dress, the elegant shimmer looks amazing dusted onto your décoletté—and tastes even better.

Jimmyjane Afterglow Natural Massage Candle in Pink Lotus

Talk about livin' la vida loca—the sensual floral scent is gorgeous enough when burned as a candle, but once the wax makes contact with your skin, it transforms into the most luxurious massage oil, allowing you to recreate the now-infamous scene from a certain Ricky Martin video.

Kama Sutra Flavored Body Souffle in Strawberry Crème

We've heard of gourmand fragrance notes before, but the super-sweet strawberry and cream elements in this body butter (which doubles as a massage cream, FYI) are literally good enough to eat.

