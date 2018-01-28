Red Lingerie Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Courtesy (2) 
Alexis Parente
Jan 28, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

Is Valentine’s Day even Valentine’s Day without purchasing some new red lingerie? I don’t think so! We found the perfect red lingerie for every girl out there, no matter what your Valentine’s Day plans consist of.

Lounging in your favorite sweatsuit with your girlfriends for the ultimate Galentine’s Day? Then Calvin Klein’s classic cotton set emblazoned with the brand's logo in black and red is calling your name. Got a hot date? If you are looking to pull out all the stops this holiday, Journelle’s Cerise trio will give you that extra boost of confidence. No matter what level of Valentine’s Day glam you are going for this year, we have all the best options for you. 

Shop our favorite red lingerie finds now.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Fleur of England Slip

Slips are so underrated, don’t worry because they are having a comeback this Valentine’s Day!

$187 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy (3)

Journelle Three Piece Lingerie Set

You will be show stopping in this red trio by Journelle.

Shop the look: Journelle bra, $68; journelle.com. Journelle underwear, $44; journelle.com. Journelle garter belt, $48; journelle.com.

3 of 9 Courtesy

Araks Cotton Bralette Set

Araks give us a minimalist and casual approach to Valentine’s Day lingerie.

Shop the look: Araks bra, $75; needsupply.com. Araks panty, $45; needsupply.com.

4 of 9 Courtesy (2)

Topshop Lace Bralette Set

Going for a more cute approach to your lingerie this year? Topshop's lace bralette and matching knickers will be a perfect fit.

Shop the look: Topshop bralette, $15 (Originally $22); topshop.com. Topshop panty, $10; topshop.com

5 of 9 Courtesy (2)

Agent Provocateur Balconette Lingerie Set

Agent Provocateur’s sheer embroidered tulle set will take your Valentine’s Day to the next level.

Shop the look: Agent Provocateur bra, $105; net-a-porter.com. Agent Provocateur panty, $50; net-a-porter.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Calvin Klein Cotton Racerback Set

Celebrating Galentine’s Day with the girls? We have your uniform!

Shop the look: Calvin Klein bra, $28; nordstrom.com. Calvin Klein underwear, $20; nordstrom.com

7 of 9 Courtesy (2)

Cosabella Push-Up Bra Set

Who doesn’t want a little extra push-up on Valentine’s Day?

Shop the look: Cosabella bra, $99; cosabella.com. Cosabella underwear, $21; cosabella.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

La Perla Slip

Nothing is sexier then a red silk slip adorned in black lace.

$680 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret Sheer Teddy

This sheer lace babydoll is what we call a two-in-one: sexy and sweet!

$45 SHOP NOW

