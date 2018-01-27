5 Valentine's Day Lingerie Pieces Every Curvy Girls Needs, According to Gabi Gregg

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so now’s the time to start shopping for something special to wear that night. To help you get started, we recently chatted with designer, body positivity activist, and recent Playful Promises collaborator Gabi Gregg, to find out what lingerie every woman should have in her wardrobe.

VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

"Confidence and self love is the most important part of shopping," Gregg exclusively tells InStyle. "Lingerie is a fun addition that can definitely assist in feeling great, but confidence is sexy regardless of what you're wearing. Also, don't get stuck in the idea that lingerie is only for a partner, I love buying and wearing lingerie for myself. You deserve to feel good for you!"

RELATED: Gabi Gregg Launches Curve-Friendly Intimates Collection with Playful Promises

"And remember to invest in yourself," Gregg adds. "If you're busty, quality bras are important because you want options that are not only cute, but also will withstand the test of time."

Ahead, shop the five best pieces of lingerie to enhance those gorgeous curves. No matter if you choose something sweet or sultry, one of these picks is sure to make you feel and look incredible.