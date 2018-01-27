5 Valentine's Day Lingerie Pieces Every Curvy Girls Needs, According to Gabi Gregg

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jan 27, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so now’s the time to start shopping for something special to wear that night. To help you get started, we recently chatted with designer, body positivity activist, and recent Playful Promises collaborator Gabi Gregg, to find out what lingerie every woman should have in her wardrobe.

"Confidence and self love is the most important part of shopping," Gregg exclusively tells InStyle. "Lingerie is a fun addition that can definitely assist in feeling great, but confidence is sexy regardless of what you're wearing. Also, don't get stuck in the idea that lingerie is only for a partner, I love buying and wearing lingerie for myself. You deserve to feel good for you!"

"And remember to invest in yourself," Gregg adds. "If you're busty, quality bras are important because you want options that are not only cute, but also will withstand the test of time."

Ahead, shop the five best pieces of lingerie to enhance those gorgeous curves. No matter if you choose something sweet or sultry, one of these picks is sure to make you feel and look incredible.

1 of 5 Courtesy

A Versatile Robe

A sheer robe is the perfect topper for all intimates. "Plus, you can bring it into outerwear—layer over a cute camisole and jeans,” says Gregg.

Lane Bryant $50
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Classic "Sexy" Set

"Every woman should have a lacy black set in their closet," says Gregg. "This is a staple that you can go to time and time again and know that it's going to look great and fit great."

Adore Me from $19
3 of 5 Courtesy

Special Occasion Bra

"Nothing says the holidays, [especially Valentine's Day], quite like red satin," says Gregg. This one offers a beautiful design and cut with gorgeous lace trim.

Elomi $59
4 of 5 Courtesy

Strappy Set

"This set is sexy but also wearable during the day," says Gregg. "Try this under a tank dress or top to add cool detail to your look."

Playful Promises from $35
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Sexy Yet Comfy Set

Sexy doesn't necessarily mean balconettes and lace. A bralette and boyshorts feels cute without being restrictive. "I call this an athleisure inspired set. Perfect for your comfy time."

Torrid from $19

