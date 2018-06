See Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's Cutest Couple Photos

The Hollywood pair went for a casual vibe at opening night of the show In & Of Itself in N.Y.C. A fresh-faced Wilde wore a Stella McCartney bomber jacket with pink horse appliqués (shop a similar style here) and flared jeans. The actress's other half, Sudeikis, paired a black Nike Air Jordan sweatshirt reading "We Need Leaders" with a black baseball cap, jeans, and sneakers with yellow soles.