11 Grooming Gift Ideas for Your Man This Valentine’s Day

Figuring out the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the man in your life is no easy task, and when it comes down to it, a box of chocolates is taking the easy way out. Grooming gifts may not be on the top of his wish list or seem like the most sexy gift option, but they’re a practical surprise that he’s guaranteed to use—and will think of you each time he uses that shaving kit you picked out.

Practicality aside, any one of the following 11 grooming and self-care gifts are guaranteed to have him looking and smelling amazing, not only on the upcoming holiday, but every other day of the year—and we consider that pretty romantic.

Aesop B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel

Environment pollutants are an instigator of premature signs of aging, inflammation, and dehydration. Aesop’s gel will quickly absorb into his skin to deliver antioxidant protection and hydration to keep his complexion healthy.

 

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Beard Oil

The secret to a well-kept beard? Daily conditioning. This oil nourishes and conditions beards with its blend of natural jojoba and grapeseed oils, and vitamin E, with the bonus of one Tom Ford’s iconic scents.

 

Tweezerman GEAR Essential Grooming Kit

With a busy lifestyle, chances are the man in your life may not take the time to take care of the details. A proper toolkit with facial hair scissors, tweezerette, nail clipper, and pocket nail file on-hand will keep him on track when it comes to routine grooming.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub

Using a scrub regularly is key in keeping his shaves comfortable. This one by Kiehl’s sloughs off dead skin and breaks through tough facial hair to keep close shaves pain-free.

$26

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

This shampoo packs all the right ingredients for a healthy, flake-free scalp, plus a heavy dose of moisture to give him his best hair yet.

 

Jack Black All-Over Wash

For guys constantly on the go, this all-in-one wash that can be used on hair, face, and body will streamline his morning routine so he can clock-in a little bit of extra shut eye and be fully awake for a Valentine’s Day date.

 

Malin + Goetz Hair Pomade

Date night-ready hair is just a few dabs of pomade away. This product firmly holds hair in place throughout the workday, without weighing it down or leaving behind a filmy residue.

 

D R Harris Windsor Shaving Kit

The closest thing to having a barber shop on his bathroom counter, D R Harris shaving kit includes a starter razor, badger brush, bowl soap, and aftershave milk for a pleasant shave every step of the way.

Ren Multi-Tasking Aftershave Balm

Keep him cool, calm, and collected post-shave with a moisturizing and conditioning balm that will minimize redness, razor burn, and prevent ingrown hairs.

 

Byredo 1996 Eau De Parfum

Introduce him to his new signature scent: Byredo’s cult-favorite cologne with notes of black amber and deep cognac lend an alluring musky fragrance that isn’t too overpowering for every day wear.

 

Clinique for Men UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

The only way to combat the fight against the sun’s harmful rays is with applying sunscreen daily. This formula is lightweight with a high UVA/UVB protection so it will shield against the sun’s aging effects, minus any stickiness or residue.

 

