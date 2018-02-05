11 Grooming Gift Ideas for Your Man This Valentine’s Day

Figuring out the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the man in your life is no easy task, and when it comes down to it, a box of chocolates is taking the easy way out. Grooming gifts may not be on the top of his wish list or seem like the most sexy gift option, but they’re a practical surprise that he’s guaranteed to use—and will think of you each time he uses that shaving kit you picked out.

Practicality aside, any one of the following 11 grooming and self-care gifts are guaranteed to have him looking and smelling amazing, not only on the upcoming holiday, but every other day of the year—and we consider that pretty romantic.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Top 5 Best Guy Grooming Kits