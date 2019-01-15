20 Tasteful, Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts She'll Actually Want
Whether you’ve got a few days to find the perfect present or you’re looking for something at the eleventh hour, these last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for her are sure to impress — and arrive just in time for your celebrations.
Here we did the work for you and rounded up the most stylish Amazon gifts fit for the most stylish woman in your life. And with free and fast Prime shipping, you can have all of these unique items at your door in two days or less. Not a Prime member? Don’t worry! You can still get two-day complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial.
If you’re ready to wrap up your love and Valentine’s Day gift shopping, check out these romantic gifts you can get with just a quick click.
Gucci Heartbeat Heart Yellow Leather Bamboo Tassel Clutch
This stunner is festive without being too over-the-top. Plus, what fashionable woman wouldn’t want to be gifted Gucci?
Thoughtfully Candy Bento Box
These sweet sets are just as cute as those trendy boxed candies, but cost much less. Choose from a series of themes, which each feature eight different wrapped up candies inside.
Same-Day Flowers
If you’re really pressed for time, you simply can’t go wrong with a big bouquet of fresh flowers. Find her favorite from hundreds offered or shop a variety of pre-designed sprays.
Kate Spade New York Heart of Gold Bangle
Simple and sweet, this elegant piece of jewelry from Kate Spade New York is sure to make her feel special.
Premium Roses That Last 365 Days
Unlike most fresh flowers that begin to wilt after a week, these real blooms will look beautiful for a full year. And if you’re not convinced they’re worth it, think of it this way — you can invest in these long-lasting beauties now, and you won’t have to buy her flowers again until next year!
Ross-Simons Diamond Station Bracelet in 14kt Yellow Gold
Versatile and classic, this timeless bracelet is the perfect addition to her stack.
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody
This knockout bag packs a real punch, but is also versatile enough to wear with just about everything.
Vintage Vinyl Record Turntable Player
Saint Laurent SL181 Lou Lou Black Sunglasses
Impress your gal with these sunnies beloved by celebs, bloggers, and influencers alike.
Moleskine Hard Cover Scarlet Red Journal
Leave her a love letter or sweet message on the first page, and you’ve got a heartfelt, personalized gift for just $15.
Isaac Jacobs Antique Gold Floating Photo Frame
This vintage-looking glass frame is the perfect place for a sentimental snap.
Voluspa Rose Petal Ice Cream Scented Candle
Combine two of her favorites — roses and ice cream — into one present with this unique candle.
Godiva Chocolate Truffles and Champagne Gift Set
Le Creuset White Cast Iron Heart Shaped Dutch Oven
If her true love is food, she’ll adore this versatile (and elegant!) piece from Le Creuset.
Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose Watch Gift Set
Like your love, this rose gold watch will stand the test of time.
Only Hearts Women’s Love Story PJ Set
Cozy sweats that are cute enough for date nights at home? Yes, please!
Cosabella Women’s Bella Sleep Romper
She’ll live in this super soft and slightly slinky romper.
White + Warren Women’s Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf
Jetsetters will adore this cozy cashmere wrap, which also doubles as a plush scarf, airplane blanket, and much more.
1 Carat Black Diamond Stud Earrings
When in doubt, go with jewelry. She’s sure to love this pair of rose-gold black diamond studs that are just a bit edgier than your typical diamond earring.
Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance Eau de Parfum Spray
Every time she wears and smells this warm and sweet fragrance, she’ll relive all of her favorite memories with you.