20 Tasteful, Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts She'll Actually Want

Courtesy

Whether you’ve got a few days to find the perfect present or you’re looking for something at the eleventh hour, these last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for her are sure to impress — and arrive just in time for your celebrations.

Here we did the work for you and rounded up the most stylish Amazon gifts fit for the most stylish woman in your life. And with free and fast Prime shipping, you can have all of these unique items at your door in two days or less. Not a Prime member? Don’t worry! You can still get two-day complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

If you’re ready to wrap up your love and Valentine’s Day gift shopping, check out these romantic gifts you can get with just a quick click.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 21

Gucci Heartbeat Heart Yellow Leather Bamboo Tassel Clutch

Courtesy
$400
Shop It Opens a new window

This stunner is festive without being too over-the-top. Plus, what fashionable woman wouldn’t want to be gifted Gucci?

Advertisement

2 of 21

Thoughtfully Candy Bento Box

Courtesy
$40
Shop It Opens a new window

These sweet sets are just as cute as those trendy boxed candies, but cost much less. Choose from a series of themes, which each feature eight different wrapped up candies inside.

3 of 21

Same-Day Flowers

Courtesy
Starting at $22
Shop It Opens a new window

If you’re really pressed for time, you simply can’t go wrong with a big bouquet of fresh flowers. Find her favorite from hundreds offered or shop a variety of pre-designed sprays.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Kate Spade New York Heart of Gold Bangle

Courtesy
$32
Shop It Opens a new window

Simple and sweet, this elegant piece of jewelry from Kate Spade New York is sure to make her feel special.

5 of 21

Premium Roses That Last 365 Days

Courtesy
Starting at $110
Shop It Opens a new window

Unlike most fresh flowers that begin to wilt after a week, these real blooms will look beautiful for a full year. And if you’re not convinced they’re worth it, think of it this way — you can invest in these long-lasting beauties now, and you won’t have to buy her flowers again until next year!

6 of 21

Ross-Simons Diamond Station Bracelet in 14kt Yellow Gold

Courtesy
$299
Shop It Opens a new window

Versatile and classic, this timeless bracelet is the perfect addition to her stack.

Advertisement

7 of 21

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody

Courtesy
$295
Shop It Opens a new window

This knockout bag packs a real punch, but is also versatile enough to wear with just about everything.

8 of 21

Vintage Vinyl Record Turntable Player

Courtesy
$89
Shop It Opens a new window

Make your next night in even more romantic with a vintage record player. And may we suggest including some tunes from Sinatra, Bublé, or Adele.

 

9 of 21

Saint Laurent SL181 Lou Lou Black Sunglasses

Courtesy
$233
Shop It Opens a new window

Impress your gal with these sunnies beloved by celebs, bloggers, and influencers alike.

Advertisement

10 of 21

Moleskine Hard Cover Scarlet Red Journal

Courtesy
$15
Shop It Opens a new window

Leave her a love letter or sweet message on the first page, and you’ve got a heartfelt, personalized gift for just $15.

11 of 21

Isaac Jacobs Antique Gold Floating Photo Frame

Courtesy
$20
Shop It Opens a new window

This vintage-looking glass frame is the perfect place for a sentimental snap.

12 of 21

Voluspa Rose Petal Ice Cream Scented Candle

Courtesy
$15
Shop It Opens a new window

Combine two of her favorites — roses and ice cream — into one present with this unique candle.

Advertisement

13 of 21

Godiva Chocolate Truffles and Champagne Gift Set

Courtesy
$90
Shop It Opens a new window

14 of 21

Le Creuset White Cast Iron Heart Shaped Dutch Oven

Courtesy
$200
Shop It Opens a new window

If her true love is food, she’ll adore this versatile (and elegant!) piece from Le Creuset.

15 of 21

Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose Watch Gift Set

Courtesy
$238
Shop It Opens a new window

Like your love, this rose gold watch will stand the test of time.

Advertisement

16 of 21

Only Hearts Women’s Love Story PJ Set

Courtesy
$220
Shop It Opens a new window

Cozy sweats that are cute enough for date nights at home? Yes, please!

17 of 21

Cosabella Women’s Bella Sleep Romper

Courtesy
Starting at $44
Shop It Opens a new window

She’ll live in this super soft and slightly slinky romper.

18 of 21

White + Warren Women’s Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf

Courtesy
$298
Shop It Opens a new window

Jetsetters will adore this cozy cashmere wrap, which also doubles as a plush scarf, airplane blanket, and much more.

Advertisement

19 of 21

1 Carat Black Diamond Stud Earrings

Courtesy
$270
Shop It Opens a new window

When in doubt, go with jewelry. She’s sure to love this pair of rose-gold black diamond studs that are just a bit edgier than your typical diamond earring.

20 of 21

Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance Eau de Parfum Spray

Courtesy
$68
Shop It Opens a new window

Every time she wears and smells this warm and sweet fragrance, she’ll relive all of her favorite memories with you.

Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement