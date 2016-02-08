Everything You Need to Throw the Ultimate Galentine's Day Party

Feb 08, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Love is in the air, romantic comedies are hitting theaters, and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are crowding drugstore shelves, which can only mean one thing…Galentine’s Day is around the corner! As mandated by Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s lovable Parks and Recreation alter ego, February 13th marks the beautiful celebration of lady friends. Check out the sweet products below to help you throw the best Galentine’s Day party ever.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Flowers from Bloom That

Decorate the space with a gorgeous floral arrangement like “The Rory” from flower delivery company Bloom That.

$78; bloomthat.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

St. Jude Valentine Teeny Heart Bowl + Mug

Serve up some late-night ice cream in these adorable bowls and mugs. Opt for Ben & Jerry's pink Strawberry Cheesecake for a festive touch.

$12 for one set; westelm.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Mega Green Galaxy Pack Mask

This detoxifying mask, made with nourishing kaolin clay, leafy greens, and superfruit antioxidants, is a luxurious way to unwind with your pals.

$22; glossier.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer’s epic comedy was practically made for Galentine’s Day, and is an excellent flick for ladies both single and attached.

$10; amazon.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Valentine's Cookie Cutters

Enjoy the movie with a fresh batch of cookies cut in cute, seasonally appropriate shapes.

$10; shopmerimeri.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

Glamsquad Manicure

This amazing app sends professional manicurists straight to your home, so you and your guests can enjoy a little mid-party beautification.

$35 per manicure; glamsquad.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

Planning a Galentine’s Day brunch? All you need is this heart-shaped gadget and a bowl of delicious red velvet waffle mix—and maybe some fresh whipped cream.

$40; crateandbarrel.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

MASH

Will you marry Ryan Gosling, or Ryan Reynolds? Will you live in an apartment, or a mansion? Find out with a retro round of MASH.

$9; etsy.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Champagne Bears

Made with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne, these Brut- and Rosé-flavored gummy bears would make for a perfect party snack.

$8 for a small cube; sugarfina.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Chandon + Opening Ceremony Sparkling Wine

Carol Lim, one-half of the celebrated duo behind Opening Ceremony, teamed up with Chandon to create one epic bottle of sparkling wine. Cheers to good design and good taste.

$24; chandon.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

“Sweets for My Sweet” Deborah Lippmann Collection

Send guests home with these super sweet pastel nail shades as a token of your affection.

$34; shop.nordstrom.com

