Love is in the air, romantic comedies are hitting theaters, and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are crowding drugstore shelves, which can only mean one thing…Galentine’s Day is around the corner! As mandated by Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s lovable Parks and Recreation alter ego, February 13th marks the beautiful celebration of lady friends. Check out the sweet products below to help you throw the best Galentine’s Day party ever.