Please Enjoy These Photos of Hot Guys Buying Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Ahh, Valentine's Day. For those lucky enough to celebrate with a significant other, it's a day filled with love, chocolate, a romantic dinner, plenty of snuggles, and of course, a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

We hit up the flower district of New York on Tuesday to check out all the gorgeous blooms for sale, as well as the smitten men who came through to purchase bouquets for their loved ones. Whether they chose roses, lilies, tulips, or gardenias, all the beautiful arrangements were picked out with special care.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We chatted with some of the hot dudes buying bouquets for that special person in their lives to ask them why they chose the flowers or arrangements they did. Needless to say, we got some great answers.

VIDEO: Male Models Read Romantic Poetry

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made the Sexiest Valentine’s Day Video

Scroll down below to take a look at the hot guys buying pretty flowers for their very lucky significant others on this romantic day.