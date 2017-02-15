Please Enjoy These Photos of Hot Guys Buying Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Emine Gozde Sevim
Jane Asher
Feb 15, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Ahh, Valentine's Day. For those lucky enough to celebrate with a significant other, it's a day filled with love, chocolate, a romantic dinner, plenty of snuggles, and of course, a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

We hit up the flower district of New York on Tuesday to check out all the gorgeous blooms for sale, as well as the smitten men who came through to purchase bouquets for their loved ones. Whether they chose roses, lilies, tulips, or gardenias, all the beautiful arrangements were picked out with special care.

We chatted with some of the hot dudes buying bouquets for that special person in their lives to ask them why they chose the flowers or arrangements they did. Needless to say, we got some great answers.

VIDEO: Male Models Read Romantic Poetry

 

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made the Sexiest Valentine’s Day Video

Scroll down below to take a look at the hot guys buying pretty flowers for their very lucky significant others on this romantic day.

1 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Think Pink

Brian, 26, got his girlfriend pink roses, "because she loves pink." 

Advertisement
2 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Roses are Red...

Alex, 24, gets his girlfriend flowers once a week, "to refresh the symbol of my love for her, but never the same flowers." For the special day he chose a large bouquet of red roses. 

3 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Natural Bouquet

Amarin, 24, had an intricate thought process when choosing a bouquet for his girlfriend: "My choice of flowers for her go back to the first flowers I got her. I arranged them and realized that I had an eye for what she likes. I prefer natural looking flowers, like those you feel you’d find in nature, as though I plucked them off the road."

Advertisement
4 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

One for Mom, One for the Girlfriend

Ross picked up a lovely a bouquet of red roses for his girlfriend and another bouquet for his mom.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Pat, 23, matched his bouquet to his girlfriend's favorite color: “My choice comes from deductive reasoning. My girlfriend’s favorite is peonies, and they are not in season. She specifically said no roses. So, I chose her favorite color, blue.”

Advertisement
6 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

A Valentine's Day Classic

Peter, 22, went with a classic bouquet for his girlfriend: "Roses are the best because they are … roses.” Well said!

Advertisement
7 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Greenery Goes a Long Way

Dalton, 24, chose a plant for his girlfriend, since she's allergic to pollen: "I wanted to choose something that would stick around." Smart move, Dalton.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Love Love Love

For his wife of eight years, Alex, 28, chose roses as they are, according to him, "the typical flowers of love.”

Advertisement
9 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Bountiful Bouquet

Ben, 43, said, "roses are supposed to be for love, but lilies will please her."

Advertisement
10 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Single Stem Rose

For his wife, 32-year-old John got a single stem rose. "A rose is a classic. You can’t go wrong with a rose."

Advertisement
11 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

A Custom Bouquet

“Our relationship is new," said this young man who created a custom bouquet for his girlfriend in N.Y.C.'s flower district. "So, instead of a bouquet of roses, I chose a rose surrounded by beautiful flowers. It’s thoughtful but not overwhelming."

Advertisement
12 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

A Simple Selection

"I chose roses, simply because they are beautiful," said Jared, 27. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

What a Girl Wants

“I know what my girlfriend likes, so I chose roses and lilies," said this bouquet shopper, David. 

Advertisement
14 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Red and White Roses

"The red roses are for Valentine’s Day," said 25-year-old Jared. "And the white because she likes it.”
 

Advertisement
15 of 15 Emine Gozde Sevim

Single Rose for a Taken Girl

Nick, 26, said "a single rose was perfect for my girlfriend as she is traveling to see me today." So sweet!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!